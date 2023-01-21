ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NJ Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Takes One Giant Leap; Remarries at 93

By Natalie Heard Hackett
 2 days ago

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On his 93rd birthday, legendary US astronaut, Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for a fourth time.

Known for his venture to the moon on the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969 with Neil Armstrong, Aldrin was one of the first two humans to set foot on the moon.

According to Aldrin he and his new wife Anca Faur, 63, were as "excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin announced, "On my 93rd birthday, and the day I will also be honored by 'Living Legends of Aviation,' I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V. Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Faur has a PhD in chemical engineering, is the executive vice president of Aldrin's company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures. The pair currently reside in California.

TAPinto.net

Disney Collectibles Sold Online by Bodnar's Auction Sales

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Hundreds of recent vintage Disney-licensed collectibles will be sold online Wednesday Jan. 25 by Bodnar's Auction Sales. The second day of the sale Thursday, Jan. 26 features a single-owner collection of die-cast model cars. In-person previews for both sales are by appointment only in Monmouth Junction, NJ on Tuesday, Jan. 24,from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The live broadcast of the auction begins each day at 11 a.m. on the website. Bidding on all lots opens at $10. The Jan. 25 sale will feature a single-owner Disney collection with many rare one-of-a-kind pieces by Laurenz Capodimonte, Lladro, Giuseppe Armani, Maquette, Goebel Miniatures, WDCC, 3-D plates, bronzes, watches,...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Update: Second Egg Spotted in Duke Farms Eagle Nest Jan. 24

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Mother Nature has delivered again, with the second Bald Eagle egg of 2023 spotted in the nest at Duke Farms mid-afternoon on Monday at 3:05 p.m. The first egg was seen early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. A pair of nesting American Bald Eagles returned to their nest atop an 80-foot Sycamore tree at Duke Farms earlier this year, poised to continue a ritual witnessed by millions' courtesy of a camera mounted on a nearby tree. The two eggs are being warmed and tended to by the male and female Eagles, with the possibility of one more egg being delivered by the...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wood-Ridge BOE Honors December's Students of the Month

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The Wood-Ridge Board of Education honored its December 2022 Students of the Month at its monthly meeting on Monday night in the high school auditorium. Each school administrator announced the student honorees from their building and posed with photos with the children for their parents. Catherine E. Doyle School presented by Keith Lisa, standing in for Lara Schmitt: Kindergarten - Stella Formisano Grade 1 - Jason Maroun Grade 2 - Damian DeMarco Grade 3 - Lidia Bazzarelli Wood-Ridge Intermediate School presented by Keith Lisa: Grade 4 - Christopher Kennedy Grade 5 - Isla Carter Grade 6 - Charles Cannizzaro Wood-Ridge Junior/Senior High School presented by Silvia Raguseo-Ruiz:: 7th- Jayden Orejuela 8th- Anna Bella Cappola  9th- Ava Lorenzo 10th- Adan Rodriquez  11th- Alana Ambrosio 12th- Luisa Rodriguez Suarez   
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS Indoor Track: Girls Show Off Lightning Speed in 2nd Place Finish at County Championships

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School indoor track and field’s time at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday evening at the Bennett Complex in Toms River was well spent. The Chiefs’ Brook’Lyn Drakeford brought home a slew of gold medals as she won the county 55-meter dash in 7.29, the eighth-fastest time in the state this winter. That’s also a new personal record. Drakeford also ran a blazing 57.61 to win the 400m. Drakeford already owns a time of 56.51 from December which is New Jersey’s best time this year. She wasn’t done, as Drakeford won the 55m hurdles, too, in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Board of Education Considers Options for Livestreaming

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta Board of Education agreed to a compromise on Board of Education President Kurt Morris’ move to end livestreaming their meetings. “This started a few years ago during the pandemic,” Morris said. “It was great when we had it but there is no need for it now.” Morris proposed a resolution during new business.  As he has done with other popular initiatives such as the $250,000 Alpine School “toilet room” renovation and the $500,000 Mohawk Avenue School playground, Morris questioned the cost. Morris said the cost of streaming is $8000. “I know with such a high budget, $8000 doesn’t sound...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Abandons Ross Street Redevelopment Plan

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Let’s call the whole thing off. That’s essentially what Mayor John McCormac says about a proposed four-story complex with 94 luxury apartments and a 300-space parking deck next door to the Ross Street Elementary School #11. McCormac sent a letter to the Ross Street school community and area residents saying: “We have concluded this project cannot be constructed without a significant negative impact … and therefore we are canceling plans to move this project forward.” “At the end of the day, we (are) just not comfortable with such a large residential structure and parking deck so close to Ross Street...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

One Hillsborough Plants Seeds for Open Dialogue, Diversity, Inclusion

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Taking its cue from Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, the organizers of One Hillsborough, a grass roots advocacy group, commemorated the civil rights leader's legacy of civil engagement, social justice and service to a greater good during a public meeting Friday night at the municipal building. The Rev. Rod Williams, a Hillsborough resident for 31 years and pastor of Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, thanked township officials for cosponsoring the inaugural forum and applauded the diverse gathering of 100-plus for participating. Williams reflected on the impact of the meeting afterwards, gratified and encouraged by those who engaged in three hours of earnest...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge firefighters Snuff Avenel House Fire

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Firefighters made quick work of snuffing out a smokey fire at a Remsen Avenue home on Sunday afternoon. Volunteers from the Avenel, Colonia, Iselin and Woodbridge fire companies were dispatched to 200 Remsen Avenue for a fire at the rear of a one-family home. Crews found a working fire at the back of house and its rear porch, quickly knocking it down to prevent it from spreading into the home, according to a social media post from the Avenel Fire Department. The cause of the fire is investigation by the Avenel Fire Prevention Bureau. No injuries were reported. Avenel’s post did not mention if the house was occupied when fire broke out. Firefighters performed overhaul operations and ventilated the structure before clearing out.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man, Brother Charged with Murder of Man Found Dead in His Apartment

TRENTON, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man and his brother have been arrested and charged in the murder of a man found dead in his Trenton apartment on Monday, January 16, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Onofri said that at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, City of Trenton police officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue on a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Donnell Williams, 29, on the living room floor of his apartment an apparent gunshot wound.  Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force (HTF) and the Trenton Police Department conducted a subsequent investigation that led to murder, burglary, and multiple weapons charges filed against Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton. In addition, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, Leon's brother, also now faces the same charges as an accomplice for transporting his brother to Williams’ residence. On Friday, January 20, both of the accused men were taken into custody at Leon Mack’s Hamilton residence by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, HTF and the Trenton Police. The County Prosecutor’s office has filed motions to detain both defendants pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Weekend Sports Action: Big Wins for Piscataway HS Boys Basketball, Wrestling

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Weekend sports action for Piscataway High School saw mostly wins against their opponents. Boys Basketball The Chiefs’ boys basketball traveled to East Brunswick on Saturday where they led every quarter as the team mauled the Bears, 69-41. Seniors Jonathan Carman and Jalen Thomas tied each other in scoring, putting up 11 points apiece. Not to be outdone, the Bears’ Matt Mikulka, a freshman, sank 5 three throws and also finished with 11 points. Now 6-11, the Chiefs next take on Monroe at home on Tuesday before traveling to Newark East Side on Thursday. Girls Basketball Girls basketball was off on Saturday, but in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Barnegat Teen

BARNEGAT - Barnegat Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Angelica Santos-Escobar. Angelica left her residence in Barnegat on December 28 and may possibly be in the Philadelphia area. Please contact Detective Armstrong at 609-698-5000 ext. 226 or armstrong399@barnegatpolice.us with any information in regard to Angelica's location. Additional information is available at this missingkinds.org website.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Colonia Beats South Brunswick at the Buzzer, 54-52

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Anthony Gooden hit a running 10-footer from inside the lane just before time ran out to give Colonia a 54-52 boys basketball victory over South Brunswick Saturday afternoon. South Brunswick had tied the game, 52-52, with six seconds left on a driving bank shot by forward Harmehar Chhabra. Before that, freshman Aiden Derkack of Colonia made a steal near midcourt and went in for a dunk, was fouled and hit the free throw with 20 seconds left to give the Patriots a short-lived 52-50 lead. The first time the teams met in December, South Brunswick made the big plays...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

MLPD Details Recently Police-Involved Activity in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township.  An individual wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department was arrested by the MLPD on Wednesday, January 18 after Mount Laurel officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 38 and Martin's Liquors. The driver of the car was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.  On Tuesday, January 17, Mount Laurel police officers arrested another individual who was wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. The suspect was observed when officers were on foot patrol in the area of 1111 Route 73 North. The individual was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail.  Mount Laurel Police charged an individual for shoplifting after officers responded to Target on Centerton Road on Saturday, January 14. The suspect fled the store on foot and entered a black Ford F-150 after allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise. The individual was able to be identified and was found to be a wanted person for another shoplifting incident. Criminal complaints were filed against the suspect. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bonnies' Road Struggles Continue at Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO — The last time St. Bonaventure won a road game was the NIT Quarterfinals at the University of Virginia. And that was last season. Twenty games into the 2022-23 season, the Bonnies have lost seven straight road games. The latest was Saturday's 67-55 loss to Loyola University Chicago.  The Bonnies have been a completely different team on the road and at home this year. The Bonnies have nine home wins and just one win away from the Reilly Center, and that was a game on a neutral floor.  In the Bonnies win over Duquesne on Wednesday, it seemed like the offense was flowing, opening up a 20-3 lead...
CHICAGO, IL
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 24 Points, Morton 17 as Chatham Boys Basketball Earns 'Ugly' 11th Straight Win, 64-54 vs. Mount Olive

CHATHAM, NJ -- Senior guard Danny Morton joked that he was going to turn the lights on when he got home and shoot some free throws outside after Chatham had scored a 64-54 boys basketball win vs. Mount Olive on Monday night. The Cougars were able to laugh off the "ugly" parts of their game - which included 60% accuracy from the foul line - as they posted their 11th straight win behind a game-high 24 points from Ryan Leskauskas and 17 points provided by Morton. Ryan Leskauskas and Danny Morton talk about the win Chatham (12-2) moved to a 9-2 lead from...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Man Pleads Guilty to DWI and Fatal Collision

NEWTON, NJ—A Sparta man pled guilty to drunk driving and “death by auto” on January 11, in front of Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C at the Sussex County Courthouse. Atilla Princz, 42, is facing prison for after admitting he was driving while intoxicated after having several sangria drinks at Chalapa Grill restaurant in Lake Hopatcong on January 30, 2022.  He was speeding when he swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on Woodport Roach hitting Erin Moore head on, according to police.  Moore died in the crash. She was 41-years-old and left behind her husband Eddie and daughters Rylee and Mackenzie. Princz was evacuated by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center for the injuries he sustained in the crash. On January 11, Princz was sentenced for the DWI charge, which included four months of loss of license, nine months of interlock following the suspension, 12 hours of Intoxicated Driver Research Center and $690 in fines and fees. Princz’s sentencing hearing for the second degree death-by-auto charge is currently scheduled for Friday, March 24 at which time Prosecutors can recommend Princz receive several years in prison. Eddie Moore has filed a lawsuit against Princz and the Chalapa Grill. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help the family.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

