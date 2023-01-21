NJ Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Takes One Giant Leap; Remarries at 93

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On his 93rd birthday, legendary US astronaut, Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for a fourth time.

Known for his venture to the moon on the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969 with Neil Armstrong, Aldrin was one of the first two humans to set foot on the moon.

According to Aldrin he and his new wife Anca Faur, 63, were as "excited as eloping teenagers."

Aldrin announced, "On my 93rd birthday, and the day I will also be honored by 'Living Legends of Aviation,' I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V. Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Faur has a PhD in chemical engineering, is the executive vice president of Aldrin's company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures. The pair currently reside in California.








