Westfield, NJ

Westfield Recap: Redevelopment Reactions, ‘Upskirting,’ DWC Leadership & More

By Matt Kadosh
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — With final adoption of a redevelopment plan for One Westfield Place set to happen Feb. 14, residents commented on presentations by the project’s developer and the town’s financial team at Tuesday’s town council meeting.

A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities said.

Westfield resident Layla Halterman returned to Overlook Medical Center’s pediatric unit to thank the staff. Halterman says they saved her life. Read these stories and more at the links below.

Westfield Residents React to Updated One Westfield Place Redevelopment Proposal
Referendum on Major Westfield Redevelopment Project? Experts, Advocates Weigh In
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Westfield and Around NJ
‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery
Westfield Honors Legacy of MLK, Reflects on Local Actions
These Are the Winners of Westfield’s 2023 MLK Essay, Poetry & Art Contest
Akai Co-Owner Lillian Pien Takes Helm at Downtown Westfield Corporation Board
Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week: Owen Waibel
Wrestling: Westfield Defeats Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 59-12
Want to Run for Office? Candidates Sought for Westfield School Board Election
TAPinto.net

Schedler Property on Tap for Ridgewood Council Wednesday

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – There will be an update on the Schedler property at the January 25 Ridgewood council meeting. The village purchased the seven-acre parcel located between Route 17 and Saddle River Road in 2009 and has been in various stages of restoration since then. The Dutch-American wood frame farmhouse was originally constructed in 1825 and was the home of farmer John A. L. Zabriskie. Florence Scedhler lived there for six decades until her death in 2007. The Zabriskie-Schedler house was officially added to the state historic register in 2019 and has been recommended for the National Register of Historic Places. Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is the awarding of several contracts related to Ridgewood Water. Read More Government News: Message from the Mayor: January Richard Joel Sworn In as Ridgewood Planning Board Chair Meet Ridgewood Deputy Mayor Pam Perron
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Planning Board Sends Lackawanna Plaza Report To Council, Approves N. Fullerton Ave Application

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Montclair Planning Board met on January 23 to finalize its recommendations for the Township Council regarding redevelopment of the Lackawanna Plaza property.  But it also returned to its main business – hearing applications – and the application the board members considered on this night was a redo of an historic house on North Fullerton Avenue just a few doors up from Bloomfield Avenue. Regarding the Lackawanna Plaza project, the board completed a final report to the council, saying that the redevelopment plan as proposed by developer David Placek is inconsistent with the master plan and proposes that...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Exhibit in Westfield Kicks Off African American History Month

WESTFIELD, NJ — The town resident became a slave while she was still a toddler and while she didn’t die a slave, her servitude to a white family continued until her death at age 42. Jude, who is buried in Fairview Cemetery, served Westfield’s Denman family during the 1800s. She comprises one part of a new exhibit for Black History Month that will run at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto Jan. 28 – Feb. 28. It is being presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Association of Westfield. “She was born enslaved. But, because she was born after the 1804...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fairfield Council Tabs Campisi to Fill Vacant Seat

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- The Fairfield mayor and council elected Peter Campisi as councilman to fill the unexpired term of William Galese, term ending Dec. 31, 2023.  Galese is now the mayor of Fairfield after Former Mayor James Gasparini resigned to become Fairfield’s  business administrator upon the retirement of Joseph Catenaro, who has been Fairfield’s business administrator for the last 29 years. Campisi took his oath of office from Judge Marcella Matos Wilson at Monday’s council meeting. Campisi thanked all those who showed confidence in him and promised to work hard for Fairfield residents. Campisi graduated from West Essex High School in 2005 and earned a degree in Civil/Construction Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2010. He has been employed as project manager at Skanska USA Building for 11 years.  He has been a Fairfield Planning Board member for the past four years and a member of the Fairfield Republican Committee for the past three years.  A resident of Fairfield resident for 21 years. Campisi is married and has three kids.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 Nutley State of the Township Address

It is my honor and privilege on behalf of the Nutley Board of Commissioners (BOC) to present the 2023 Nutley State of the Township Address.  I would like to start by providing an update on three crucial redevelopment projects: the Diamond Springs Pool Club, the former Ciccolini site, and the ON3 development (formerly Roche). Diamond Springs Pool Club property After an extended legal dispute over the zoning designation of the Diamond Springs Pool Club property, the BOC reached a settlement with the property owners and passed an Ordinance and Redevelopment Plan on August 16th that sets the zoning requirements for the Evergreen Avenue...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Applications Being Accepted for The 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy, announced the Morris Township Police Department. The  Annual Junior Police Academy will take place during the summer for residents of Morris Township, Morris Plains and Morristown. The two week camp focuses on educating junior recruits on different agencies and familiarizing recruits with the criminal justice system and internal departments. The 2023 dates are: Week 1- Monday July 10 - Friday July 14 Week 2 - Monday July 17 - Friday July 21 Graduation - July 21 at 12pm Recruits learn physical training, fire rescue, CPR & First aid, DWI Detection and crowd management. Campers will watch demonstrations by the Special Operations Unit, The Bomb Squad Unit and the K-9 Unit The camp takes place at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany Applications are due April 4, 2023.  For more information and the application click HERE
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

When are Plainfield Historic Preservation Commission Meetings Held in 2023?

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Members of the Historic Preservation Commission held their reorganization at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center Tuesday where they voted for Lawrence Quirk to act as chairman of the HPC in 2023, while William Michelson will assume the vice chair position. The board also finalized its 2023 calendar; members will convene at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in City Hall Library, 515 Watchung Avenue. Tuesday, Feb. Tuesday, March Tuesday, April Tuesday, May Tuesday, June Tuesday, July Tuesday, Aug. Tuesday, Sept. Tuesday, Oct. Tuesday, Nov. Tuesday, Dec.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Awards ‘Creative Catalyst’ Grants to Local Artists

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the latest recipients of the city’s Creative Catalyst Fund grants on Tuesday, recognizing local artists and cultural arts groups for their social and economic value to the city. A selection committee composed of artists, curators, community residents and city staff recommended 148 applications for funding. A total of 114 grants is to be awarded to individual artists with an average grant of $3,200; and 34 grants will be awarded to small and mid-sized arts organizations with an average award of $10,100. Here's a complete list of recipients. “Newark has a long history as a center...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ Commissioner of Labor Attends Ceremony for Certified Dementia Practitioners in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — On January 24, six Home Instead Senior Care home health aides became Certified Dementia Practitioners, after completing a course by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Rob Asaro-Angelo, Commissioner of the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Nicole Field of the United States Labor Office of Apprenticeship attended and spoke at the event. Asaro-Angelo stated, “[This is] about the workers working together and making a commitment to each other, and about bettering yourself and bettering those that you work for.” Asaro-Angelo added, “It is such an important, crucial industry to our state and nation. Employers making...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Offers Expanded Electives in Tech, Arts & More

KENILWORTH, NJ. - Classes in graphic design, ceramics and Esports might sound like niche activities that students participate in after school. But David Brearley High School offers these courses as part of a varied mix of electives. Esports was introduced at the start of the school year, as were Digital Sound Engineering, Dance, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Exploring College and Career Opportunities. Another new entry, Young Adult Literature, begins in the second semester. Brearley develops electives that encourage innovation and exploration, according to Principal Jeremy Davies. “We want students to have the opportunity to take classes in their interests,” he said. “And...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury Schools Superintendent Loretta Radulic today announced she is retiring effective June 30, a decision she said entailed “a mix of excitement, appreciation and nostalgia.” Radulic said she submitted her letter of resignation to the school board on Monday and noted it will be part of the board’s Feb. 13 meeting agenda. She said the remaining months until she leaves give “plenty of time for the board and community to work together to find Roxbury’s next superintendent.” Radulic’s current 5-year contract was signed in 2020. It paid her an initial salary of $235,184. Radulic, who was assistant superintendent since July...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Council Agenda – New Parking Time Limits

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank council will hold a hybrid (online and in-person), workshop and regular meeting this Wednesday, January 25, 6:30pm. Highlights of the Agenda: Adoption of a time-limit for parking in various thoroughfares throughout the borough Other ordinances up for first a reading is the Short-Term Rental and amendment to the borough’s firearms permit fees. These ordinances had an incomplete reference number and may, or may not be on the agenda. To read the complete agenda that includes all related documents, click HERE. To attend, listen and participate in the ZOOM meeting, click HERE. Council Meeting Public Comment Protocols Speakers are allotted 5 minutes for...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Using an Unusual Procedure, Doylestown Borough Elects New Council Member

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Doylestown Borough got a new council member last night, but not without a little drama—and a procedural move the borough hasn’t used in 16 years. It all began when Council Member Tim Brennan resigned from council late last year to prepare for his new role as a state representative. That left a hole on the nine-member board. Council was going to have a meeting last week to appoint Brennan’s replacement to represent Ward 2, but there were some logistical obstacles. To meet its deadline of replacing board vacancies within 30 days, the borough had to tap its Vacancy Board. That board was...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Former Hudson County Freeholder, Military Veteran Dies at 87

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ - Former Hudson County Freeholder, Barry J. Dugan, died on January 13. He was 87. Dugan, also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, was then Bayonne Mayor Joe Doria’s pick to the Freeholder Board in 1999 where he served until 2006. According to previous stories about Dugan, even after 22 years at Western Electric (now, Lucent Technologies) and 14 years at AT&T in 1989, he never slowed down. “People used to tell me that I don’t appear to be retired, since I put in so much time into the things I was doing,” he said at the time. When Dugan...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech

HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference.  Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series.   On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day,  Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support. 
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Officials Break Ground on City's Only Designated Softball Field

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, DPW Director Billy Rodriguez and Recreation Director Benjie Wimberly broke ground on Commons Field, the city’s only designated softball field, on Monday. “This day is long overdue,” Sayegh said. “The wait is over and the work on the new and improved Commons Field is set to start. You have to invest in your youth, it’s a worthy investment. We want to keep them safe from the lure of some of what’s happening on the streets, and we want to make sure that they have somewhere safe to play, but also that they don’t go elsewhere to...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield School Board Announcements Include a Job Fair, Strategic Plan Updates, and more

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield Public Schools Superintendent Rashon K. Hasan made a number of announcements at Tuesday's school board meeting, while Board President Hanae Wyatt stated the school board's 2022-2023 public business meeting schedule is being modified. Moving forward, President Wyatt said, the board will only meet once a month. The scheduled dates are as follows: Feb. 28, March 28, April 18, May 23 and June 20. The district is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., hiring teachers and staff to fill vacancies for this year and the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The district is...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
insidernj.com

The Death of a Newspaper Icon

The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

CLIFTON, NJ - If you are having trouble making the perfect Irish coffee, Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey has the solution. The Irish Pub claims to have the “perfect Irish coffee,” they are offering $5 Irish coffees all month long. To celebrate National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, Slane is offering a glass etching at both locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The delicious Irish whiskey blended coffee beverage was born in County Limerick in the town of Foynes, a major port in Ireland. It just may be the perfect beverage...
CLIFTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin: Township Council Video Comments and Remarks

SOMERSET, NJ - The Council Chambers was packed Tuesday night with supporters to witness Franklin High School Cheerleaders receive a commendation, top Franklin Township Police Department officers take oaths, recognition for Franklin Board of Education members and the swearing in of the township's newest Deputy Mayor.  Check back later this week to learn more about topics referenced and others listed on the Township of Franklin Council agenda. View videos below for updates from council members and others in their own words.  Township Manager Bob Vornlocker discussed important upcoming dates of note for the public.  Franklin Mayor Phil Kramer encouraged the public to attend an upcoming property assesment meeting.  Newly selected Deputy Mayor Sivaraman Anbarasan provided updates on the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce.  Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt provided updates on the FTPD and a major milestone hit regarding staffing.  Councilman James Vassanella warned drivers in the community to drive more carefully, due to many safety concerns.    Councilman Carl Wright discussed current Hamilton Street projects.  Councilman Charles Onyejiaka congratulated the FTPD and deputy mayor.   
FRANKLIN, NJ
