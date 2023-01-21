ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia woman charged with domestic battery for throwing remote at wife

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday.

Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she and her wife were fighting. The woman said her wife then allegedly threw a remote at her, hitting her in the forehead.

Deputies found an abrasion on the complainant’s forehead above her eyebrow, according to the WCSO.

Serena Paige Berden, 29, of Meadowbrook Acres was charged with Domestic Battery.

She awaits arraignment in the Wood County Holding Center, authorities said.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

