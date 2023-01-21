Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment
Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Report: NBC Makes Decision On Tony Dungy's Status Following Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach turned Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy stirred up a hornet's nest on social media this week. Dungy, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, responded Wednesday to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist calling ...
Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday after posting a... The post Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy
One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy Apology
On Saturday afternoon, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy offered an apology for a controversial tweet he later deleted. "This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy said. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to ...
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Yardbarker
Steelers Stealing Rival Baltimore Ravens’ Offensive Lineman Highlights Potential Free Agent Plan
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was a big question mark coming into the 2022 NFL season. How dire addressing the unit will be in the 2023 offseason via the draft or free agency changed drastically after the bye week. As the team began running the ball more efficiently, the question has subsided to an extent but that didn’t stop Bleacher Report‘s, Kristopher Knox from highlighting big men up front on offense in his top 10 list of top players to target.
Patriots Offensive Coordinator Search: Bill O'Brien, Shawn Jefferson Latest
The Patriots have interviewed five candidates for their offensive coordinator coaching vacancy, with more expected in the coming days.
Yardbarker
The Steelers And GM Omar Khan Might Have The Perfect Trade Partner In The 2023 NFL Draft’s First Round
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization have a bad memory of the most recent aggressive draft day trade for the franchise. Back in 2019, then-general manager, Kevin Colbert traded away the team’s 20th overall pick as well as a second rounder (#52) and a future third round pick to select linebacker, Devin Bush. Fast forward to 2023, his fifth-year option was not picked up and he will test free agency waters come March. There’s a very small chance he is brought back for another year or more in Pittsburgh and the move to give up a ton of draft capital to take him has been heavily criticized for a couple of years now.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee
A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
Yardbarker
A former Steeler will win first Super Bowl this season
The final four teams are set. With the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles left playing for the Super Bowl, a former Steeler will officially win his first ring this season. It is unknown which ex-Steeler it will be , but Bengals CB Mike Hilton, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, 49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud or Eagles DT Javon Hargrave will raise the Lombardi Trophy, a first for whichever one wins his final game this postseason.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs appeared to have words for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills saw their season end on Sunday when they were dominated at home by the Cincinnati Bengals, and no one seemed more frustrated with the loss than Stefon Diggs. Diggs caught just four passes in Buffalo’s 27-10 loss. Late in the fourth quarter, CBS showed a clip where it looked like the star wide receiver was lecturing Josh Allen and a member of the Bills’ coaching staff on the sideline.
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals' Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Has 1 Devastating Name In His Possible Cap Casualties List
The Steelers have $4,427,145 remaining and that will be added to the 2023 projected amount of $225,000,000 giving them the ability to spend to approximately $229,427,145. During the offseason, NFL teams have to play a bit of chess or perform a balancing act to keep the team under the cap number it can’t exceed. One way they do that, according to Moats, is to weigh how well a player performed by how much that player costs the team. If the player brings enough value to the team, they may opt to restructure the player’s contract.
