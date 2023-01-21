ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Laird Selected to Softball America's 2023 Preseason Top 100 Player Rankings

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird was selected to Softball America's 2023 Preseason Top 100 ahead of the upcoming season. Laird was picked No. 68 on the preseason player rankings. She led the Tigers in 2022 for batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22) as she garnered 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Ridderhoff, Schmidt Place First at Mark Colligan Memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Missouri track and field team competed in its second meet of the 2023 indoor season Saturday at the Mark Colligan Memorial at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. The Tigers collected 17 podium placements between both track and field events. NOTABLE...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons is one of the biggest construction companies in mid-Missouri and statewide. They have about 2,500 employees and are involved in numerous major projects in Columbia, including the $200-million new Swift Foods plant that will open this spring on Route B. They’re also involved in the major Midway Golf and Games project and the Old Hawthorne North development. Emery Sapp and Sons recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Vice president Brian Burks joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They discussed the Swift project, Governor Parson’s plan to three-lane I-70 across Missouri and the challenge of finding employees. They also talked about the company’s history and a man named Billy Sapp, who started the company in 1972 with one backhoe:
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson

Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
COLUMBIA, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. People in Springfield and parts south are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading this way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Whiskey Riff

See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri

Back in the early ’90s, Johnny and June Carter Cash played a number of shows in Branson, Missouri. Cash decided to settle down in the Ozarks tourist hotspot, where he was building his own theater to perform for the massive number of tourists that flocked to the area year in and year out. Ultimately, the theater ended up falling through, but Cash still lived in the area for a length of time. It’s unclear how long he was there, and […] The post See Inside Johnny Cash’s Former Lakeside Mansion In Branson, Missouri first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRANSON, MO
kwos.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
BUFFALO, MO
kjluradio.com

Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom

A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
MARSHALL, MO
speedonthewater.com

Performance Boat Center Opens Registration For ‘In-House’ Events

Though we’re not even out of January, there’s an excellent chance you’re already thinking about the 2023 go-fast boating season. There are hundreds of events to choose from between right now the end of the year, but precious few of them have opened registration. Of course, that makes sense given the work required, mostly on the part of volunteers in it for the satisfaction of producing memories and raising money for local charities. But if you’re a planner with a lifelong case of FOMO—guilty as charged here—you already want to get started on your 2023 boating schedule.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A development company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Nixa for failing to reimburse the company, according to federal court documents. Court records say development company Galewood West Development, Inc. partnered with the Nixa Department of Public Works and the Planning and Development Department in 2002 to provide water and sewer services for a new subdivision called Daisy Falls.
NIXA, MO

