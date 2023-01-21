Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Stegers Furniture opening 2nd location in Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After spending more than 80 years located in Pekin, Stegers Furniture will open their 2nd location in Peoria. Steger’s furniture has purchased the space where the old Ashley Homestore on Knoxville road used to be. That Ashley store had to close due to water damage from a water main break in Nov. of 2022.
1470 WMBD
Illinois Music Educators Conference brings thousands to Peoria this week
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s literally the biggest conference to come to Peoria every year. The Illinois Music Educators Association brings with it this week over 12,000 people to the Peoria Civic Center, with band, jazz and vocal performances that are open to the public. “Whether that’s kids with...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The First Anniversary Of The Long And Winding Road @ 3300 Event Center
The Long And Winding Road is a musical extravaganza/tribute to The Beatles musical history. It’s put together and produced by musician Craig Moore (who also owns Younger Than Yesterday Records) and it’s a show I’ve wanted to see, but every time they had a performance, I had something else going on.
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
1470 WMBD
Steger’s Furniture expanding into Peoria
PEKIN, Ill. – Steger’s Furniture announced Monday they are expanding with a second location in Peoria. The company announced they will be opening new store at the North Point Shopping Center in North Peoria in the former Ashley Furniture building. The 50,000-square foot location is expected to open...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill and The Jukebox Comedy Club
Live, from Peoria, Illinois, it’s Saturday Night starring dueling hosts, The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill and The Jukebox Comedy Club with special guest stars, Amber, Joe, Ashley, Gary and Dan and featuring comedians, Heath Thornton, Carson Ray, Lindsay Sonenthal, Lou Palamino and Nate Craig!. Now please welcome the first...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Rivermen heading to Bloomington on March 4th
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington will see some familiar faces in March. The Peoria Rivermen are heading to the Grossinger Motors Arena on March 4. The arena will have to prepare the locker rooms for the team, but the ice is all ready to go. Although...
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Central Illinois Proud
Parking bans: Where you won’t be able to park as the snow falls
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively. Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live. Normal. The town of Normal issued a...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
wcbu.org
After serving Peoria as a pastor for 20 years, Clara Underwood-Forman wants to serve on the city council
At-large City Council candidate Clara Underwood-Forman isn't originally from Peoria, but the four-decade resident said feels like she was born here. She said that's because she's made an intentional effort to get involved in the community. Forman is a pastor at The Potter’s House of Peoria, a position she’s held...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
wglt.org
Homebuilding is back in Bloomington-Normal, even with some sticker shock
After years of being largely dormant, Bloomington-Normal’s homebuilding industry is back in business. Bloomington and Normal issued a combined 244 permits for new home construction in 2022. That’s up 51% from the year before, with more building planned for 2023. It’s one part of the community’s response to...
Central Illinois Proud
‘Uber of snow removal’ launches in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away. GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
25newsnow.com
German culture and tradition celebrated during Winterfest
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A German tradition was celebrated at Lindenhof Sunday afternoon. ‘Winterfest’ pays homage to the Medieval Times when people got together to celebrate with each other. Traditional foods like meatballs also known as Frikadelle, mashed potatoes, and deserts were all up for grabs. The funds raised,...
