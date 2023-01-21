Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest equalize late to keep Bournemouth in relegation zone
Bournemouth were 10 minutes from climbing out of the relegation zone, but the Cherries were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth (17 points – 18th place) led 1-0 for nearly an hour after Jaidon Anthony...
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Manchester City v Wolves - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Manchester City face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
NBC Sports
Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window will be interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer. [ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]. After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to...
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?
It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Arsenal v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as leaders Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Danny Ings injures knee on West Ham debut and faces several weeks out
West Ham will have to wait for Danny Ings to display his goalscoring threat after the striker suffered a minor knee injury
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘lining up a bid’ for Olympique Lyonnais right back Malo Gusto — report
Chelsea continue to spend large amounts with great gusto, and the latest avenue for that spending could be by way of a man named Malo Gusto. Well, teenager. Gusto, 19, has impressed at Olympique Lyonnais over the past season and a half, and has generated plenty of interest thanks in part to a contract that’s expiring in 18 months. Chelsea were not the first team to be linked, and we probably won’t be the last, but we might be the first to make a serious attempt.
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
SB Nation
Stoke City Fans Verdict: Royals Fume At Humbling Defeat
This season, Reading have been the epitome of that infamous Gennaro Gattuso quote that went something along the lines of “sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe... not so good”. Saturday afternoon fell firmly in the latter camp. The players just didn’t turn up. Every one of them was well,...
