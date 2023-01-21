Read full article on original website
‘Otherwise I’d be dead’: Woman claims Apple Watch saved her life
A woman claims her Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her to a unknown heart condition.Elaine Thompson, 59, went to see a doctor when the device told her she had an irregular rhythm.This led to her being given a heart monitor for a week, which flagged up she flatlined for 19 seconds in her sleep.Elaine, from Gateshead, was then rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with a heart block.She now has a pacemaker and credits her Apple Watch with first alerting her that something was up.Elaine said: “It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert...
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Apple Watch Saves Pregnant Woman’s Life
Some people say they couldn’t live without their Apple Watch, but a woman in California credits hers with saving her life while she was pregnant. Jesse Kelly still had a few weeks to go until her due date last month when her Apple Watch notified her that her heart rate was high.
'I Almost Lost My Life, But I Chose To Cut Off My Nose Instead'
I was so devastated and shocked that I dropped the phone.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
10 health concerns that explain why you wake up to pee every night, and when it may be something less serious
Nighttime urination — aka nocturia — is very common. Its many possible causes include medications, liquids before bed, aging, and health issues.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Doctors told me I had a low pain threshold – then they discovered the horrific truth
IMAGINE bleeding heavily, in total agony, and being told it's just hormones, it can't be that painful. This is what Shae Eccles, 43, from Dunstable was faced with when she went into hospital on New Year's Day 2019. She was first diagnosed with endometriosis - where tissue from the womb...
How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?
The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
