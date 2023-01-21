ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

‘Otherwise I’d be dead’: Woman claims Apple Watch saved her life

A woman claims her Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her to a unknown heart condition.Elaine Thompson, 59, went to see a doctor when the device told her she had an irregular rhythm.This led to her being given a heart monitor for a week, which flagged up she flatlined for 19 seconds in her sleep.Elaine, from Gateshead, was then rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with a heart block.She now has a pacemaker and credits her Apple Watch with first alerting her that something was up.Elaine said: “It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert...
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Apple Watch Saves Pregnant Woman’s Life

Some people say they couldn’t live without their Apple Watch, but a woman in California credits hers with saving her life while she was pregnant. Jesse Kelly still had a few weeks to go until her due date last month when her Apple Watch notified her that her heart rate was high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
The Independent

How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?

The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...

Comments / 0

Community Policy