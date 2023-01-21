Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Being Featured In RAW Is XXX Promo Video
Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho, the first ever Undisputed WWF Champion, reacted to being featured in a promotional video package for Monday Night RAW’s 30th Anniversary. RAW is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this coming Monday. RAW is XXX will air from a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jericho tweeted,
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC
Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros Discovery CCO Praises AEW Viewership
Fightful have passed along some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. Recently, TBS debuted the show Power Slap, which is the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked about being nervous for Power Slap after footage of White slapping his wife became public. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet On Recent Injury Scare, Iconic WrestleMania Moment, More
In a recent interview with Metro, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet touched on a variety of topics. He talked about a recent incident that saw him get busted open during a Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Imperium on an episode of SmackDown last month. He followed up on the topic,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes From SmackDown: Producers, Budget Cuts, More
The following are some backstage notes from this week’s episode of SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select:. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders was produced by Michael Hayes. The LA Knight match was produced by Adam Pearce. Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row was produced by Shawn Daivari. Charlotte Flair’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sting Teases That He’s Had His Final Match In The Country Of Japan
AEW wrestler Sting may have had his final match ever in the country of Japan, according to recent comments from The Icon himself. At last night’s “Great Muta Final Bye-Bye” event, Sting, Darby Allin and Muta emerged victorious in the main event, in the final match for Keiji Muto’s ‘Great Muta’ character.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late ROH...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/20/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,257,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,326,000 viewers the show did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demo, the same as the 0.55 from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes & Producers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed
A new report from Fightful Select has some details about the producers for this week’s episode of SmackDown. They also shared some notes from backstage. You can check out a list of producers below:. Drew & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. LA Knight segment: Adam Pearce. Los...
ewrestlingnews.com
First Hour Of RAW To Air Ad-Free, Updated Card For The Show
WWE has announced that tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be ad-free for the first hour. They also announced that the US Title match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley will be a No Disqualification match. The card for tonight’s show is as follows:. United States Tile...
Comments / 0