ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston Was “Adamant” On The Usos Breaking The New Day’s Tag Title Record
Kofi Kingston has said that he was adamant that The Usos becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions in history should come after defeating the New Day. In November 2022, Jimmy and Jey’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (which began in July 2021) became the longest reign of any team in WWE history.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late ROH...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Fan’s Tribute To Jay Briscoe Outside Manhattan Center, AEW’s New Hire, Strowman
A fan recently set up a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe outside of the Manhattan Center in New York City. ROH initially requested whoever did it to contact them. The individual behind the tribute later revealed himself on Twitter. You can check out the tweets below:. AEW has hired...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News & Notes – Ethan Page Appears On RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Series, More
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube series below. This episode features Ethan Page:. Speaking of Ethan Page, you can check out his latest toy hunt vlog below:. “Pulled a RARE 1 of 1 AEW Upper Deck Trading card on an EPIC Toy...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On Bringing Audiences Into Matches, Proper Storytelling
Arn Anderson spoke on his recent podcast about what it takes to draw an audience into a wrestling match, and the difference between bumping and selling. You can read some of his comments below:. How reactions make wrestling easy to follow: “I have a theory; this is just a theory....
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Is Ready To Compete In The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The Judgment Day’s own Rhea Ripley has proved herself in WWE’s women’s division, and now the Eradicator has her sights set on the men. Ripley has never shied away from her male counterparts in WWE and has shown her strength against the likes of Luke Gallows, Akira Tozawa, and Robert Stone.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 1/20/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.13 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 515,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #16 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros Discovery CCO Praises AEW Viewership
Fightful have passed along some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. Recently, TBS debuted the show Power Slap, which is the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked about being nervous for Power Slap after footage of White slapping his wife became public. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/23/23)
WWE NXT (1/25/23) WWE This is Awesome 201: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments. Friday Night SmackDown (12/30/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
