Colorado Springs, CO

goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons wrap up Air Force Invite

USAFA, Colo.- Air Force placed third among the four teams on the final day of the Air Force Invitational, accounting for 450 team points. Wen Zhang claimed a first-place finish in the 200 Free, winning the race with a time of 1:38.23, more than three seconds ahead of the runner-up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Tennis Falls to Colorado

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – After clinching the doubles point in dramatic fashion, the Air Force women's tennis team ultimately fell 4-2 at the hands of Colorado. On court two in doubles, Abby Cotuna and Isabella Flodin struck first, defeating Mila Stanojevic/Elys Ventura, 6-2 behind a hot start, taking the first four games of the set and threatening a shutout before Colorado (2-0) could answer. With the win, Cotuna/Flodin improved to 2-0 in the Falcon duo's first pair of career matches.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Travels To San José State For Tuesday Game

Provident Credit Union Event Center (5,000) - San José, CA. Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/8-23, 1-17, 11th MW. Streak: L1/L2. Last Game: L, 70-60, vs. RV/RV San Diego State/L, 75-74 at Utah State. Next Game: 1/27...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews.com

Top Law Schools in Colorado

Law is an amazing subject to study, but if you want to get the best education possible, you need to choose a top school to study in. Let’s discuss the top choices of law schools in Colorado. Are you thinking of studying law in Colorado? This is an amazing...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

Writers on the Range: Atmospheric rivers endanger the West

Moab, Utah, gets just eight inches of rain per year, yet rainwater flooded John Weisheit’s basement last summer. Extremes are common in a desert: Rain and snow are rare, and a deluge can cause flooding. Weisheit, 68, co-director of Living Rivers and a former Colorado River guide, has long...
MOAB, UT
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Posts 397.400 in Strong Showing at the Rocky Mountain Open

USAF ACADEMY – The Falcons had a strong showing among the nation's top teams at the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, scoring a 397.400 to place fifth behind No. 1 Stanford, Oklahoma, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Michigan while placing ahead of Arizona State. The Falcons Garrett Braunton brought home a title in the high bar.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Brandon Koch named AHA Defensive Player of the Week

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force senior Brandon Koch was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week in helping lead the Falcons to a split with Niagara, Jan. 20-21, at Cadet Ice Arena. Koch, a defenseman from Hastings, Minn., had three points (1-2-3) and six...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Niagara defeats Air Force with late goal

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Niagara's Olivier Gauthier scored with 6.3 seconds left to lift the Purple Eagles to a 2-1 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Association game, Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cadet Ice Arena. In a scoreless first period, Niagara outshot Air Force,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Max Sannes Named to U20 World Cross Country Team

RICHMOND, Va. – Air Force freshman Max Sannes earned a Team USA berth for the upcoming World Athletics U20 Cross Country Championships this afternoon (Jan. 21), after finishing fifth at the USATF U20 Cross Country Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Sannes is the first Falcon to wear the red, white and blue of Team USA on the international cross country stage.
RICHMOND, VA
Retro 102.5

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO

