How many Kelce brothers are in the NFL? How Travis, Jason Kelce rose from Cincinnati to All-Pro siblings

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL fans were stunned that the Cowboys' official Twitter account crushed Dak Prescott
Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round was a game to forget for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback threw two costly interceptions and struggled to make an impact against the Niners defense. Cowboys fans were right to be upset. But...
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Tom Brady not happy about signing ball Logan Ryan intercepted in 2019 playoffs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and defensive back Logan Ryan are on their second stint as teammates (well, at least for now with free agency approaching), but back in the 2019 playoffs, they were foes. Brady’s New England Patriots hosted Ryan’s Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round of...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Brett Maher's inaccuracy, instability has changed Cowboys game plan vs. 49ers
The Cowboys are looking to take their foot out of football. During Sunday's NFC divisional round clash against the 49ers, Dallas has made the decision to avoid trying any long field-goal attempts, and soon might be looking to avoid going for any point-after tries. In the first half, the Cowboys...
ng-sportingnews.com
What went wrong for the Bills? Josh Allen's shoddy play, porous defense reasons for Buffalo's playoff exit
They're all juggernauts, until they're jugger-nots. Josh Allen and the Bills were dominated by the Bengals 27-10 on Sunday, another playoff run ending short of the AFC championship game. Allen's promising season might be behind them, but he was at the forefront of the Bills' issues in their divisional round loss.
ng-sportingnews.com
Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace underdog mentality in dominant win over Bills: 'Better send those refunds'
The Bengals heard all the whispers heading into their AFC divisional round clash with the Bills. The expectation was that Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company would run roughshod over them. Cincinnati's offensive line was banged up and its defense struggled at times to contain the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens a week prior. Highmark Stadium was going to be bumping.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals-Chiefs FanDuel Picks: NFL playoff DFS lineup advice for conference championship single-game tournaments
Joe Burrow and the Bengals return to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC championship game this Sunday night (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams' defenses have performed well over the past couple months, but pretty much everyone expects a bit of an offensive shootout. With a plethora of DFS options in this epic clash of AFC powerhouses, naturally, we had to put together a FanDuel single-game tournament lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa highlight Cowherd's top 10 NFC Championship stars
Sunday's NFC Championship features perhaps the most star-studded collection of footballers that any contest has all season. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are loaded with talent, and each squad has the record to show for it. Philly began its dominant campaign with a historic 8-0 stretch, while San Francisco hasn't lost a game since October.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
Eagles fans react to Nick Sirianni coach of the year snub
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Finalists for AP NFL awards were announced on Wednesday and while quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for two major awards, some could argue his coach was snubbed. For a short period of time, fans thought head coach Nick Sirianni was a finalist for AP Coach of the Year. After the NFL tweeted a picture with five finalists, lead NFL writer for the AP Rob Maaddi cleared the air. He explained in a tweet that despite the NFL naming five AP Coach of the Year finalists, there are only three -- and Sirianni is not one of them. "Dear #Eagles...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game
Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
NFL announces referee assignment for Eagles-49ers title game
Championship Sunday is just days away and the NFL’s officiating crews for the AFC and NFC title games have been announced. John Hussey will be in Philadelphia for the NFC showdown between the 49ers and Eagles, while Ron Torbert will be in Kansas City for the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Deebo Samuel, Micah Parsons exchange words on Instagram following 49ers win over Cowboys
Don't poke the bear, the beehive or the hornet's nest. The 49ers were galvanized in the NFC wild card round after Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram gave Deebo Samuel's ankle a little bit of a twist, using the moment and the blowout to birth a rallying cry: "Don't poke the bear."
