Read full article on original website
Related
informerpress.com
Board of Pharmacy Approves Dispensary in Region
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy last week awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation for medical marijuana to Uplift, located at 101 Mercy Blvd, Mt. Orab. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in September 2016 and operational in September 2018. The Board of Pharmacy has now issued 62 Dispensary Certificates of Operation throughout Ohio. Since the state began issuing certificates, no applications were received for Adams County several years ago. The closest dispensary is in Hillsboro and now Mt. Orab.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
WTOV 9
Governor introduces program to improve maternal and infant health outcomes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran have launched Comprehensive Maternal Care – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of Governor DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
wosu.org
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Wildlife Officers
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Freet, assigned to Marion and Licking counties, respectively, contacted a group of campers at Delaware Wildlife Area. One member of the group provided a false identity to the officers. It was later discovered that the individual had felony arrest warrants from several counties. The officers arrested the individual and took them to the Marion County Jail.
wktn.com
Flags Ordered Lowered to Half-Staff
Flags on all public buildings and grounds around the State of Ohio have been ordered to be flown at half-staff. Gov. Mike DeWine made the flag lowering notification in accordance with an order from President Biden. The flags are being lowered in remembrance of the shooting victims in Monterey Park,...
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down, 3-Year Anniversary of US COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fewest new coronavirus cases since last April. That’s what the Ohio Department of Health reported this week, with just under 8000 new, reported cases. 200 of them are out of Stark County. They say hospitalizations across the state dropped by...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
countynewsonline.org
AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
Is the Cleveland Clinic Ohio’s biggest employer again? State’s top employers in 2022, ranked from 1 to 100
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Clinic beat out Walmart to regain the top spot as Ohio’s largest employer in 2022, with 56,986 being employed in the state by the hospital system, 4,338 more people than in 2021, according to a new report from the Ohio Department of Development. Walmart...
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane
That's how many guns were confiscated by TSA agents in Ohio in carry-on luggage last year
13abc.com
EMTs sounding their own alarms as industry-wide shortage impacts patient care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Almost every industry has been dealing with worker shortages since the pandemic, but not every industry performs life-saving measures. Ohio Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are calling on lawmakers to make a change as low pay and high stress have many leaving the job and therfore threatening patient care.
Brookings Institution
With high-tech manufacturing plants promising good jobs in Ohio, workforce developers race to get ready
One of the most auspicious aspects of the Biden administration’s surge in industrial policy legislation is the possibility of creating thousands of new, accessible, and tech-related blue-collar and “new-collar” jobs for people without college degrees. The potential for such work has been most widely championed in the...
wvxu.org
Analysis: The group that defeated abortion rights challenges in Kansas and Kentucky is in Ohio
The two sides of the emotional, intense national debate over abortion are on a collision course in Ohio. It is an onrushing, unstoppable confrontation that may be decided by Ohio voters as soon as this year's November election. The battle over abortion rights intensified in Ohio earlier this month when...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Dollar General Still Overcharging Ohio Residents But Plans To Offer You An Unrelated Solution For Your Troubles
Dollar General's problematic business model continues into 2023. Allegations of overcharging are piling up as customers file complaints. Officials have suggested measures for the brand to fix the issue. But the company will go about it in a different direction.
Comments / 0