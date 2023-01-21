ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
informerpress.com

Board of Pharmacy Approves Dispensary in Region

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy last week awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation for medical marijuana to Uplift, located at 101 Mercy Blvd, Mt. Orab. Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in September 2016 and operational in September 2018. The Board of Pharmacy has now issued 62 Dispensary Certificates of Operation throughout Ohio. Since the state began issuing certificates, no applications were received for Adams County several years ago. The closest dispensary is in Hillsboro and now Mt. Orab.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOV 9

Governor introduces program to improve maternal and infant health outcomes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran have launched Comprehensive Maternal Care – a community-based, statewide program aimed at improving the health and well-being of moms, infants, and families covered by Medicaid. CMC was announced in September of 2022 as part of Governor DeWine’s Bold Beginning: Healthy, Supported Families.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Wildlife Officers

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Freet, assigned to Marion and Licking counties, respectively, contacted a group of campers at Delaware Wildlife Area. One member of the group provided a false identity to the officers. It was later discovered that the individual had felony arrest warrants from several counties. The officers arrested the individual and took them to the Marion County Jail.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Flags Ordered Lowered to Half-Staff

Flags on all public buildings and grounds around the State of Ohio have been ordered to be flown at half-staff. Gov. Mike DeWine made the flag lowering notification in accordance with an order from President Biden. The flags are being lowered in remembrance of the shooting victims in Monterey Park,...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down, 3-Year Anniversary of US COVID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fewest new coronavirus cases since last April. That’s what the Ohio Department of Health reported this week, with just under 8000 new, reported cases. 200 of them are out of Stark County. They say hospitalizations across the state dropped by...
STARK COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system

BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio …. Rain, snow, and freezing rain across central Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case

CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

EMTs sounding their own alarms as industry-wide shortage impacts patient care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Almost every industry has been dealing with worker shortages since the pandemic, but not every industry performs life-saving measures. Ohio Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are calling on lawmakers to make a change as low pay and high stress have many leaving the job and therfore threatening patient care.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy