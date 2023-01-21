Scientists have developed a new injection that they claim can double the remaining lifespan of elderly mice, a breakthrough they say could help develop new treatments to reverse age-associated diseases. Previous studies have shown that ageing is best characterised by the chronic dysregulation of gene activity in the body over time, leading to tissue and organ dysfunction. This deterioration has been shown to cause age-related functional decline and diseases.In a new study, which is yet to be peer reviewed but has been published in the bioRxiv preprint server, scientists have said that a special injection can partially reprogram cells...

5 DAYS AGO