markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A RIFT HAS DEVELOPED IN RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DARRYL SUTTER AND FLAMES GM
After a dominant '21-22 campaign, the Calgary Flames have lost the panache which carried them to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It's no secret that the departure of forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have at least something to do with it, but there is perhaps more to the story. According...
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Yardbarker
Flames’ History of Top Scorers Returning to Calgary
On Monday night (Jan. 23), the Calgary Flames will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Johnny Gaudreau’s return to the Stampede City. During the recent offseason, the Flames’ fifth all-time leading scorer opted to sign with the Blue Jackets as a free agent, inking a seven-year deal valued at $68 million.
NBC Sports
2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking top 15 players teams should target
This season's NHL trade deadline is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. It's the rare year when several stars, future Hall of Famers and past Stanley Cup champions could be moved. Many of the top players eligible to hit free agency this summer, including Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, also might be available. Will teams get a head start on the 2023 free agent market by acquiring these players and quickly signing them to extensions?
Yardbarker
Johnny Gaudreau’s Columbus teammates (jokingly) booed him during morning skate in Calgary
The Columbus Blue Jackets are making their lone visit to Calgary of the season, and this time they brought a familiar face with them: former Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau, who signed in Ohio over the summer. There’s a good chance he’ll hear some boo-birds in the Saddledome crowd during Monday’s game.
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Consider Making Trade with Blues at 2023 Deadline
Heading into the 2022-23 season, many believed that the Boston Bruins would struggle to make the postseason because they started the year without notable players like Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. Yet, that couldn’t be any further from the truth today, as they currently sport a ridiculous 37-5-4 record and have the most points in the NHL by a comfortable margin. As a result, they are expected to be buyers and have been linked to several big-name players because of it.
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER RIPS DARRYL SUTTER AFTER DISRESPECTING FLAMES' ROOKIE
Darryl Sutter is about as old school as they come these days. The old guard of NHL coaches has dwindled down to just Sutter and John Tortorella, although you could make a case for one or two others. These coaches tend to butt heads with modernity in general (see: Tortorella & the iPads), and it can cause discomfort behind the scenes.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Trade Targets After Losing Pacioretty Again
The last five months have been heartbreaking for Max Pacioretty, as he tore his Achilles tendon just after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and after a highly motivated journey back to full health, he played just five games before re-injuring the same Achilles. The Hurricanes, while disappointed in the outcome, have to quickly change gears and look toward the trade deadline and see what move will make the most sense to them.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S GM ADMITS QUESTIONS BEING RAISED INTERNALLY AFTER TWO SEASONS OF NUMEROUS LONG-TERM INJURIES
No one really expected the Montreal Canadiens to be good this season, but there's no question injuries have taken a massive toll on the team's fortunes. Rookies like defenceman Kaiden Guhle and forward Juraj Slafkovský are out with long-term injuries, missing important development time. Cole Caufield, who could have been chasing a 50 goal season, has been shut down due to a shoulder injury. More seasoned players like Brandon Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, and Mike Matheson are out of the lineup more than they are in. Paul Byron hasn't played at all, while others like Jake Evans and Joel Armia are looking at lengthy recovery times. This is now the second season in a row the Habs have had to deal with injuries and reoccurrences of injuries, and GM Kent Hughes said Saturday something has to give.
