Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,367,759 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). This represents 2.615% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2,096,890 shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease...
Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB)
Fintel reports that Tekla Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,727,067 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 4.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2,308,670 shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,986,475 shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS). This represents 18.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 10,498,826 shares and 17.10% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,728,315 shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). This represents 12.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,983,442 shares and 15.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 676,478 shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 967,341 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase...
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,554,501 shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR). This represents 16.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 13,538,078 shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase in...
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,343,557 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 7.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3,395,766 shares and 5.60% of the company, an...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,039,170 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR). This represents 17.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,792,671 shares and 15.90% of the company, an increase...
Felte Todd M Discloses Position in BOSC / B.O.S. Better OnLine Solutions Ltd.
Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide. What are large shareholders doing?. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC holds 567,775 shares...
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Ups Stake in Natera Inc (NTRA)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,211,632 shares of Natera Inc (NTRA). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 5,025,967 shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Context Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 250 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
