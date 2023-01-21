Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek
PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
KTVL
Road Trippin': Mt. Shasta Ski Park
McCLOUD, Calif. -- News10’s Tyler Myerly took advantage of all the winter storms and hit the Mt. Shasta slopes in the latest Road Trippin’. Mt. Shasta Ski Park is home to 635 of skiable terrain on the backside of Mt. Shasta. With 38 different trails, the park offers a trail for every level skier and snowboarder. The mountain also was able to open early thanks to all the snow in December. To date, the park has received nearly 180 inches of snow.
KTVL
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
KTVL
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — While the coast of Maine saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland communities faced a foot of fluffy powder. People are working to dig themselves out, and those who did have to leave home found the roads slick and difficult to navigate safely.
KTVL
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
KTVL
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
KTVL
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
KTVL
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
KTVL
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
KTVL
Oregon begins accepting 2022 tax returns Monday; State offers free ways to file
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue began accepting and processing state tax returns on Monday, January 23. Oregon also announced that it will provide electronic filing options for free, the agency said in a press release. The IRS also began processing federal tax returns on Monday. Several...
KTVL
Pharmacists talk effectiveness of opioid overdose reversal drug ahead of FDA review
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal regulators are considering whether to make a life-saving drug more available to everyone and Oregon pharmacists are pushing for its expanded access. Narcan, or the generic naloxone, is the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in an emergency. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
KTVL
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
KTVL
51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
KTVL
Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
KTVL
Arkansas lawmaker files resolution to set their own salaries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers are proposing they set salaries for elected officials, including themselves. Rep. David Ray, R-District 69, filed a House Joint Resolution on Monday that could be placed on the November 2024 election ballot as an Arkansas Constitutional Amendment - if approved and referred by the Arkansas legislature.
Comments / 0