Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Stetson
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty leads the country in total three-pointers (244) and is second in three-pointers per game (11.6). The Flames are also No. 2 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (1.66), No. 5 in scoring margin (16.2), No. 6 in effective field goal percentage (57.5), No. 7 in scoring defense (58.5), No. 7 in assists per game (18.0), and No. 11 in three-point percentage (39.0).
Liberty News
Flames to Open ASUN Play Against Conference Newcomer Queens
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team (1-1) will be taking on the Queens Royals (0-3) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The match will be the ASUN conference opener for both teams as well as the first ever meeting between the two programs. The...
Liberty News
Barrett, Engle & Bryan Claim ASUN Weekly Honors
After recording exceptional performances during the Brant Tolsma Invitational, three Liberty indoor track & field athletes have earned ASUN Conference weekly awards. Warren Barrett and Meredith Engle swept the Men’s and Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors, while Patasha Bryan was named Women’s Freshman of the Week.
Liberty News
Host Flames Win 7 Events at Liberty-VMI Women’s Dual
The host Flames won seven of 11 events contested at the low-key Liberty-VMI Women’s Dual, a rare Tuesday evening competition at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Liberty swept both throwing event titles (Kali Grayson – 37-11.25 shot put and Megan Mann – 57-3...
Liberty News
DII Flames upset top-ranked teams in Southeast, Central regions over weekend in Ohio
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team, ranked No. 2 in the Southeast Region, has started 2023 with five straight wins, including three over the weekend in a challenging showcase at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,. “This weekend, it was really timely for us to come together...
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Austin Peay
• Liberty (11-7, 5-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game swing through the Volunteer State with its first-ever matchup against ASUN newcomer and co-leader Austin Peay (11-6, 6-1 ASUN), Thursday evening. • The Lady Flames have won three in a row, punctuated by an 88-78 overtime victory on Saturday versus...
Liberty News
DI women’s hockey adds second recruit of Fall 2023 class, forward Ava Flint
Ava Flint, the second Fall 2023 commitment and first forward recruit for Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team, hopes to make an immediate impact on the program that has won the past four national titles and only had its ACHA-record 57-game winning streak snapped in overtime on Friday.
Liberty News
Liberty-VMI Women’s Dual Slated for Tuesday Night
A recent addition to the Flames’ 2022-23 indoor track & field schedule, the Liberty-VMI Women’s Dual will take place Tuesday evening at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Women’s athletes from Liberty and VMI will go head-to-head in 10 different events, beginning at...
Liberty News
Flames Place 8 on VaSID All-State Football Team
Liberty placed eight players on the 2022 VaSID All-State University Division All-State Football team, including five first-team selections. Liberty’s Shedro Louis highlighted the Flames’ all-state selections as the junior was named the 2022 VaSID Special Teams Player of the Year. Louis, who’s now a three-time Phil Steele All-Independent...
wfxrtv.com
270 Virginia National Guard service members honored in Lynchburg
In Lynchburg, hundreds of service men and women from the Virginia National Guard gathered for the first time since they returned from deployment in September of 2022. They were a part of "Task Force Red Dragon," the largest Virginia National Guard single-unit mobilization since World War II. 270 Virginia National...
Liberty News
David Jeremiah delivers ‘live life to win’ message at Liberty University Convocation
Prominent pastor and author David Jeremiah used the Old Testament story of Caleb to outline what it means to live a life wholly for God during Liberty University’s Convocation on Wednesday morning. Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo introduced Jeremiah, who has spoken in Convocation on three previous occasions, most...
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WDBJ7.com
Drier, breezy conditions return for Thursday
Precipitation quickly comes to an end this afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the counties of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland in Virginia and Greenbrier and Pocahontas in West Virginia. A light coating of snow/sleet and a light icing from freezing rain remains possible. TIMING. Precipitation will...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
Echoes of the Past: Plane That Killed Two Brothers
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 25, 1932 91 Years Ago Plane That Killed Two Brothers In the photo below is the twisted wreckage of the monoplane in which two brothers, Lieutenant Francis X. Kelly(left inset) and Edward Kelly(right inset), sons of Arthur Kelly, millionaire produce dealer of New York, plunged to death...
WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
WSET
LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Record of Babies Birthed for Second Year in a Row
SALEM, VA. (Jan. 18, 2023) – LewisGale Medical Center has broken its record of babies birthed at the hospital for the second year in a row. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,249 babies were delivered, the most in the hospital’s 113-year history. “Our recent investment into renovated patient rooms, delivery suites, and birthing tubs, among other advanced resources for pain management, make this the hospital of choice in the region,” said John Harding, MD, labor and delivery department chair. “We have a great team and this kind of positive momentum is an indicator of why our patients choose LewisGale...
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
