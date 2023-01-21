Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 25, 1932 91 Years Ago Plane That Killed Two Brothers In the photo below is the twisted wreckage of the monoplane in which two brothers, Lieutenant Francis X. Kelly(left inset) and Edward Kelly(right inset), sons of Arthur Kelly, millionaire produce dealer of New York, plunged to death...

