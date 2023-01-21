ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Back In Camp: Lacrosse

Cal started its 25th season of intercollegiate lacrosse on Saturday at its first official team practice of the 2023 campaign, and the Golden Bears had an abundance of energy and excitement for the future. A quarter of a century earlier, Jill Malko had a vision. "I remember thinking 'what's going...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Face No. 8 Utah On Sunday

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-8, 1-6) continues its homestand against No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. This game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Take Down Broncos

BERKELEY – Cal rugby defeated Santa Clara 79-3 on a beautiful day in Strawberry Canyon, the Bears' first match of the XVs season on their home turf of Witter Rugby Field. "We appreciate having an annual match with Santa Clara," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "They are top men, always have been."
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy