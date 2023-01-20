ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

longbeachstate.com

Track and Field Closes Out First Meet of 2023 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Long Beach State closed out their first meet of the season on Saturday, wrapping up competition at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational. After an incredible record book altering 12 top ten marks yesterday, the Beach posted six more today. The jumpers continued to prove to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Beach Tennis Shine Against Pacific

Long Beach, Calif. - On day two of the 2023 Beach Tennis Winter Invitational, Long Beach State posted a 5-0 record against Pacific in doubles and singles action. The Beach obtained three victories in doubles and two victories in singles action. After a difficult start in doubles action yesterday, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Tori Harris Leads Long Beach State to Fourth-Straight Win

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Tori Harris was electric on Saturday as she dropped a career-high 32 points to lead Long Beach State to a 70-52 win over UC San Diego at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach (11-7, 6-2 Big West) have now won four-straight games as they...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Photo gallery: how the Monterey Park shooting unfolded

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the heart of downtown Monterey Park where red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. Authorities say the suspect later took his own life when confronted by officers in Torrance, about 25 miles southwest of the shooting scene.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

3 People Shot at Silverado Park in West Long Beach

When LBPD officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition from the shooting. According to police, the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past them and began shooting. Three people were shot at Silverado Park just before 2pm...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths

Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTLA

3rd suspect arrested in Long Beach homicide

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2022 homicide of a 48-year-old man in Long Beach, police said Friday. Edward Mooring Jr., 37 of Long Beach, was arrested Thursday for the Aug. 21 fatal shooting of Kacy Lloyd. Mooring was found near the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue in Long Beach and […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall

An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA

