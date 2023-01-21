ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Harris Leads Long Beach State to Fourth-Straight Win

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Tori Harris was electric on Saturday as she dropped a career-high 32 points to lead Long Beach State to a 70-52 win over UC San Diego at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach (11-7, 6-2 Big West) have now won four-straight games as they...
Beach Tennis Shine Against Pacific

Long Beach, Calif. - On day two of the 2023 Beach Tennis Winter Invitational, Long Beach State posted a 5-0 record against Pacific in doubles and singles action. The Beach obtained three victories in doubles and two victories in singles action. After a difficult start in doubles action yesterday, the...
