ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluehens.com

Women's Swimming & Diving Continues Hot Streak With Win Over Seton Hall

NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's women's swimming & diving team defeated Seton Hall, 207-93, in their first home meet of the 2023 calendar year on Saturday. Delaware improves to 8-0-1 this season, with their lone tie coming against La Salle. Mira Selling led Delaware with three individual first-place finishes and a...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men’s Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – A furious late comeback was not enough for Delaware men's basketball (11-10, 3-5 CAA) as it fell to familiar foe Drexel (12-8, 5-2) in overtime, 77-74, Saturday afternoon. Through the first 12:19 of the opening half, neither team established a run larger than 3-0 with the Dragons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame

On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Volunteers At Boys & Girls Club of Newark

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team shifted their focus from the court to the Newark community in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and national day of service. Head coach Sarah Jenkins took her Blue Hens over to the Boys & Girls Club of Newark...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Delaware Student-Athletes Raise $22k with Reps For Kids Event

NEWARK, Del. – Delaware student-athletes came together at the Bob Carpenter Center and Whitney Athletic Center to play games, have fun, and get reps in to raise money for kids and families battling cancer. The cohort raised $22,000 at the department's annual Reps For Kids event in December. Reps...
NEWARK, DE
VISTA.Today

Landenberg Teen Earns Rare Perfect Score on ACT

Landenberg resident Tennyson Nelson, who attends Avon Grove Charter School, has earned a perfect score on the ACT test, according to The Daily Local News. Nelson scored 36, which is the highest possible score and difficult to accomplish. For reference, only 5,579 out of 1.6 million students who took the ACT in 2020 earned the full score. That’s about 0.33 percent of test takers. The average score ranges between the low to mid-20s.
LANDENBERG, PA
wilmtoday.com

Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!

We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
WILMINGTON, DE
MONTCO.Today

$716,000 Grant Aids West Chester University in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields

Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
WEST CHESTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE

(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
BEAR, DE
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy