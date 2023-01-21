Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Women's Swimming & Diving Continues Hot Streak With Win Over Seton Hall
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware's women's swimming & diving team defeated Seton Hall, 207-93, in their first home meet of the 2023 calendar year on Saturday. Delaware improves to 8-0-1 this season, with their lone tie coming against La Salle. Mira Selling led Delaware with three individual first-place finishes and a...
bluehens.com
Men’s Basketball Loses Overtime Heartbreaker at Drexel
PHILADELPHIA – A furious late comeback was not enough for Delaware men's basketball (11-10, 3-5 CAA) as it fell to familiar foe Drexel (12-8, 5-2) in overtime, 77-74, Saturday afternoon. Through the first 12:19 of the opening half, neither team established a run larger than 3-0 with the Dragons...
Main Line Media News
Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame
On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
bluehens.com
Women’s Basketball Volunteers At Boys & Girls Club of Newark
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team shifted their focus from the court to the Newark community in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and national day of service. Head coach Sarah Jenkins took her Blue Hens over to the Boys & Girls Club of Newark...
bluehens.com
Delaware Student-Athletes Raise $22k with Reps For Kids Event
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware student-athletes came together at the Bob Carpenter Center and Whitney Athletic Center to play games, have fun, and get reps in to raise money for kids and families battling cancer. The cohort raised $22,000 at the department's annual Reps For Kids event in December. Reps...
How a competitive pinball community popped up in Delaware
Marianne and Chad fell in love with pinball (and each other). Now, they are growing a community of players in Delaware!
Landenberg Teen Earns Rare Perfect Score on ACT
Landenberg resident Tennyson Nelson, who attends Avon Grove Charter School, has earned a perfect score on the ACT test, according to The Daily Local News. Nelson scored 36, which is the highest possible score and difficult to accomplish. For reference, only 5,579 out of 1.6 million students who took the ACT in 2020 earned the full score. That’s about 0.33 percent of test takers. The average score ranges between the low to mid-20s.
Saint Joseph’s University Announces Latest Merger with Health Sciences College in Lancaster
Saint Joseph’s University in Wynnewood is continuing its trend of merging with other colleges. Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancasterwill become part of the university, bringing with it 2,000 additional students. Ryan Mulligan schooled his Philadelphia Business Journal readers in the particulars.
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
Coatesville Man One of Forgotten Union Generals From Civil War
While only a few are household names, there were more than 550 generals fighting for the Union against the Confederacy during the Civil War, including Coatesville native John Grubb Parke, writes Jonathan Burdick for Grunge. Born in 1827, Parke was an Army engineer who graduated from West Point. He was...
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
$716,000 Grant Aids West Chester University in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers
The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The camp, under a conservation...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
