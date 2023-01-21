ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Barrett-Jackson is a ‘see and be seen’ show, auction

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, hosts its annual flagship auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale each January, serving as the gateway to events season in the Valley. This year, like years past, Chairman/CEO Craig Jackson expects another incredible event with an enviable No Reserve collector car docket and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ

Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
PHOENIX, AZ
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Surprise, Arizona

Places to visit in Surprise, AZ. There are many things to do in Surprise, Arizona. This city is close to Las Vegas and offers outdoor activities and recreational opportunities. In addition to the outdoors, Surprise is also home to a variety of public art installations. These include a 27-foot welded tree called the Learning Tree. You can also visit Surprise Stadium, the Northwest Regional Library, and Uptown Alley.
SURPRISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues

NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'

PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler asks on GoFundMe vary widely

Christmas isn’t the only season for giving and spreading kindness. For crowdfunding platforms, it’s a year-long activity – as it is for the largest and better-known GoFundMe.com. In Chandler alone, more than 1,000 people and groups have set up an account on that platform with requests for a broad range of activities, needs and wants.
CHANDLER, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

MCC celebrates Rose Garden's 25th anniversary

Last month, a celebration commemorated the 25th anniversary of The Rose Garden at Mesa Community College (MCC). Attending the event were Mesa council members, faculty and staff of MCC; and officers and volunteers from the American Rose Society and the Mesa-East Valley Rose Society. Those sharing their memories of the...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again

House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona to auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes

PHOENIX – An Arizona state agency will auction off unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes, with online-only bidding to begin next week. The Arizona Department of Revenue said Friday the content of the boxes up for grabs to the public will include jewelry, gold coins, currency and collectibles that have gone unclaimed by owners for years.
ARIZONA STATE

