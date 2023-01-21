Dinner featuring ex-LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case crossed line, attendee says

Read full article on original website
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant. On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a...
BG Freedom Walkers gather in front of local restaurant, protesting recent event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Join News 40 Reporter Meghann Stamps LIVE @ BG Freedom Walker’s protest against Anna’s Greek Restaurant. Tune into News 40 @ 10 p.m. for tonight’s full story.
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Protesters boycott Anna’s Greek Restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time in less than a week, the BG Freedom Walkers joined together to protest in downtown Bowling Green Monday night. The group marched from the Warren County Public Library to Anna’s Greek Restaurant. What led to all this?. An officer involved...
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
Hardin County 7th grader in custody after threatening to bring gun to school
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police took a Hardin County student into custody Tuesday after they say the student threatened a middle school. Police said that just before 4 p.m. they were contacted by Hardin County authorities about a threatening complaint. After their initial investigation, police said they discovered a...
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
Teen employee shot, injured following attempted robbery at McDonald's in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after an attempted robbery in Newburg. According to Metro Police, their Sixth Division officers were called to the McDonald’s location on Preston Highway and Indian Trail around 7:15 Tuesday. In their preliminary investigation, police said a suspect in...
Hardin County student in custody after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school. Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat. According to their report, a 7th grade...
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
Kentucky GOP group screens gruesome footage of Breonna Taylor raid to unsuspecting diners
A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020. (JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) Diners at Anna's Greek...
