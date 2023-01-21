ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Dinner featuring ex-LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case crossed line, attendee says

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
wnky.com

Protesters boycott Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time in less than a week, the BG Freedom Walkers joined together to protest in downtown Bowling Green Monday night. The group marched from the Warren County Public Library to Anna’s Greek Restaurant. What led to all this?. An officer involved...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County 7th grader in custody after threatening to bring gun to school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police took a Hardin County student into custody Tuesday after they say the student threatened a middle school. Police said that just before 4 p.m. they were contacted by Hardin County authorities about a threatening complaint. After their initial investigation, police said they discovered a...
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY

