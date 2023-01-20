Read full article on original website
Cardinals Move into Second Place Tie in “The Battle for Wheeling” Win
Wheeling, W. Va. – One of the great college basketball rivalries in the Ohio Valley made it's way to the Alma Grace McDonough Center on Saturday as "The Battle for Wheeling" kicked off this basketball season. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (11-7, 9-3) kept Wheeling's unbeaten streak in the rivalry alive at home as they took down West Liberty 74-68. The win moves the Cardinals into a tie for second in the ultra competitive Mountain East Conference (MEC) and has them riding high into the end of January.
Forty for Korte: Korte Leads the Way as Men’s Basketball Takes Down West Liberty
Wheeling, W. Va. – The last time that the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team had beaten West Liberty entering play Saturday was on February 24th, 2018. On Saturday night, the Cardinals (4-14, 2-10) broke the 10-game losing streak as they took down the Hilltoppers 114-107. It was the first time that the Cardinals have gone over the 100 point mark this season as the offense led the way.
Cardinal Alumni Jarett Haines Earns Pat Duffy Cup MVP Leads University of Galway Maree to National Championship
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Saturday, former Wheeling University Men's Basketball player Jarett Haines and the University of Glaway Maree basketball team played for the InsureMyHouse Pat Duffy Cup Senior Men's National Championship. It was a close battle throughout, but Maree Galway made history with a 74-69 win over DBS Eanna to earn the team's first Pat Duffy Cup Championship in team history. Haines had one of his best showings of the season, leading the way with 35 points and earned the Pat Duffy Cup MVP award for his performance.
Wins in the Track and on the Field Lead Men's Track & Field at SPIRE Midwest Open
Geneva, OH. – After a long wait to get back out there, the Wheeling University Men's Outdoor Track & Field team began the 2023 portion of their schedule at the SPIRE Midwest Open. They had two individual wins on the day and several other top performances as the Cardinals kicked off 2023 with a bang. It was an all-around successful day for the Cardinals with their two wins split between the track events and the field events.
Women’s Swimming Takes Seven Gold’s to Take Down Fairmont State
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Women's Swimming team entered Saturday's dual meet on a high, having won two of their last three meets. They kept that momentum going in the pool as they took down Mountain East Conference (MEC) rival Fairmont State 107-83. As a team, the Cardinals took home seven first place finishes to move their record to 5-3 on the 2022-23 season.
Sesay Wins 60 Hurdles to Pace Cardinals at SPIRE Midwest Open
Geneva, OH. – The SPIRE Midwest Open began the 2023 portion of the Wheeling Women's Track & Field team schedule on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio. The Cardinals had one individual winner and strong performances throughout as they got off to a strong start. The stretch run towards the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships has officially begun and the Cardinals are looking to position themselves for a strong performance.
