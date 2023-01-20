Wheeling, W. Va. – One of the great college basketball rivalries in the Ohio Valley made it's way to the Alma Grace McDonough Center on Saturday as "The Battle for Wheeling" kicked off this basketball season. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (11-7, 9-3) kept Wheeling's unbeaten streak in the rivalry alive at home as they took down West Liberty 74-68. The win moves the Cardinals into a tie for second in the ultra competitive Mountain East Conference (MEC) and has them riding high into the end of January.

