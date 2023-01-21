Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
"He's definitely a miracle": Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed gives back
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
WCVB
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
WCVB
Rock band Shinedown shares personal message with fan using their music as therapy after stroke
BOSTON — Music and a personal message from a man's favorite band are helping him recover after a serious stroke that affected his ability to speak. Brandon Dumais suffered the stroke on the day after Christmas. The healthy, active 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital. "His face was drooped...
Cat who survived mystery illness finds forever home
It only took a few days for a 6-month-old Munchkin cat who survived a mystery illness to find her forever home.
tigertranscript.com
Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction
SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
defendernetwork.com
King didn’t dream this
What in the “I Didn’t Dream This” world is going on in Boston, MA? The city recently unveiled a new bronze sculpture commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Maybe I’m not a true art connoisseur, but I need someone to help me understand how this sculpture, titled “The Embrace,” was ever given the green light. I mean, there are levels to this thing. Someone had to pay the $10 MILLION it cost; Someone had to sign off on the sketches; Who stood around and said, “Yeaaaah, this is nicccce???”
It Looks Like a What?! Artist Unphased After Coretta Scott King’s Cousin Criticizes MLK Statue
The drama continues with the new Boston-based statue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Coretta Scott King’s cousin, Seneca Scott, slammed the sculpture, claiming it looks like a male private part given the angle admirers see it from. Scott has been highly critical...
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - There was no air or ground search Monday for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen on the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street. The search is expected to resume sometime this week, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. ...
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
WCVB
Emerald City Plant Shop in Norwood offers stress-reducing greenery for your home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Norwood, Quontay Turner is busy tending to the plants at herEmerald City Plant Shop. More than 100 varieties of plants cover her dual shop and event space. From new plant parents to seasoned veterans, Turner is here to help plants thrive. She even calls her shop a local plant hospital.
homestyling.guru
Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!
thescopeboston.org
How free meal programs in the Boston area are helping to ease food insecurity
When the clock strikes 4:45 p.m., children in the after-school program at the American Chinese Christian Educational & Social Services, or ACCESS, in Chinatown race to a counter outside of their classroom stacked high with prepackaged food trays. They run excitedly back to their desks with their meal, which includes...
hbsdealer.com
Koopman Lumber looks to April opening on Cape Cod
Renovations are underway at a former antique center, which will be transformed into Koopman’s 12th location. Koopman Lumber has revealed additional insights about its 12th location set to open on Cape Cod this spring. The family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store...
Middle school student sent to hospital after a fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a middle school student was taken to the hospital following a fight that broke out at Boston Latin Academy on Monday. According to a statement from school officials, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. and involved four middle school students and one student was injured. The student was treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The student has since been released.
