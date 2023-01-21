ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

"He's definitely a miracle": Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed gives back

PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
PLYMOUTH, MA
tigertranscript.com

Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction

SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
IPSWICH, MA
defendernetwork.com

King didn’t dream this

What in the “I Didn’t Dream This” world is going on in Boston, MA? The city recently unveiled a new bronze sculpture commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Maybe I’m not a true art connoisseur, but I need someone to help me understand how this sculpture, titled “The Embrace,” was ever given the green light. I mean, there are levels to this thing. Someone had to pay the $10 MILLION it cost; Someone had to sign off on the sketches; Who stood around and said, “Yeaaaah, this is nicccce???”
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - There was no air or ground search Monday for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen on the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street. The search is expected to resume sometime this week, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. ...
BROOKFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
homestyling.guru

Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!

#html-body [data-pb-style=PJCA61N]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=AOSQ11W],#html-body [data-pb-style=IDH4YFD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=W9XTYL6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none} }. Cabinets are excellent quality. Karla was a great help with the design, she was very responsive and had some wonderful ideas! The cabinets arrived when promised. The order was exactly as expected. We had...
WOBURN, MA
thescopeboston.org

How free meal programs in the Boston area are helping to ease food insecurity

When the clock strikes 4:45 p.m., children in the after-school program at the American Chinese Christian Educational & Social Services, or ACCESS, in Chinatown race to a counter outside of their classroom stacked high with prepackaged food trays. They run excitedly back to their desks with their meal, which includes...
BOSTON, MA
hbsdealer.com

Koopman Lumber looks to April opening on Cape Cod

Renovations are underway at a former antique center, which will be transformed into Koopman’s 12th location. Koopman Lumber has revealed additional insights about its 12th location set to open on Cape Cod this spring. The family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store...
DENNIS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middle school student sent to hospital after a fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a middle school student was taken to the hospital following a fight that broke out at Boston Latin Academy on Monday. According to a statement from school officials, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. and involved four middle school students and one student was injured. The student was treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The student has since been released.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy