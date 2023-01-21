Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
gophersports.com
Minnesota Uses Second-Half Storm to Beat Purdue, 20-12
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Gophers kept their home record unblemished inside Maturi Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, as they claimed six of the afternoon's ten bouts to defeat Purdue, 20-12. It was a slow start in the first half for the Gophers, as they only claimed two of the first five matches, resulting in a 9-7 deficit at the break. However, the "U" would come out of the break firing as they rattled off four straight wins to clinch the dual for Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Micheaux Named to Big Ten's Weekly Honor Roll
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota forward Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux has been named to the Big Ten's weekly Honor Roll for the first time this season, the conference announced Monday. The Wayne, Mich., native posted back-to-back career highs in rebounds last week for the Gophers, highlighted by a 31-point 14-rebound double double in a road win over Penn State. Micheaux averaged 16.5 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game last week and averaged 4.5 offensive rebounds per game.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at Michigan
Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second point-rebound double-double of the season, while Jamison Battle (14 points), and Dawson Garcia (13 points) also finished in double figures, but Michigan rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit and held on down the stretch to escape with a 60-56 win Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center.
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Nittany Lions in B1G Opener
The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team claimed victory over Penn State after scoring 196.225 at Maturi Pavilion on Saturday night. Penn State finished the meet with a team score of 195.525. Notable. Junior Mya Hooten finished with at least a 9.900 in each of her three events, capturing the...
What Matt Painter Said Following Purdue's Victory Against Maryland
Purdue coach Matt Painter spoke to the media after the team's 58-55 win against Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
gophersports.com
Men's Hockey Comeback Stopped in OT Setback
MINNEAPOLIS - No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey fought back to force overtime before falling, 5-4, to No. 8/7 Michigan Saturday night inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Mason Nevers had a career-high three points for the Golden Gophers (18-7-1 overall, 12-3-1 B1G) as they salvaged a point after trailing by a goal entering the third period. Bryce Brodzinski scored his second of the contest with 2:42 remaining in regulation, pushing the Wolverines (13-9-1 overall, 5-8-0 B1G) into the extra session for the second-straight night. The visitors ended the game 49 seconds into overtime, but it was Minnesota that claimed nine of a possible 12 points in the season series as it remains the Big Ten Conference leader.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Indiana Powers Past Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving extended its winning streaks against Purdue on Saturday (Jan. 21) inside Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. IU men’s swimming and diving has won 13 consecutive meets against Purdue going back to the 2010-11 season, while...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Sweeps Bemidji State for 10th Straight Win
BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 3/4 Golden Gopher women's hockey team battled to 4-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center. Minnesota (20-3-2) found the back of the net first for the 10th-straight game after Josefin Bouveng's unassisted first-period goal. Abbey Murphy added to the lead late in the second period with a rising backhander for her 16th goal of the season. Bemidji State (4-21-1) answered shortly after on a power play for their first and only goal of the series. The Gophers' top line added some much-needed insurance after Taylor Heise assisted on Abigail Boreen's goal 23 seconds into the third period. Grace Zumwinkle tallied her NCAA-leading 21st goal of the season late in the third to secure the victory.
Purdue alum, donor, hotel chain owner Bruce White dies
Purdue alum, former trustee and donor Bruce White died Thursday. White, 70, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, which renovated and now runs the Union Hotel. White was regarded as a leader in entrepreneurial ventures in the world of hospitality, and the company he developed is respected across the industry for its long-term focus and reputation for quality and results – in development, ownership and management of premium, urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, according to a news release Friday morning from Purdue.
readthereporter.com
Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer
Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Current Publishing
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Lafayette man dies in Boone County crash on I-865
A Lafayette man died in a single-car crash on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split near Whitestown early Sunday morning.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Current Publishing
‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob
When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
