Read full article on original website
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
Cedar Key News
CEDAR KEY CITY COMMISSION MEETING - 17JAN2023
The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 5 pm, at the Cedar Key City Hall. Present were Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioners Jim Wortham, Susan Rosenthal, and Nancy Sera. Staff in attendance included: City of Cedar Key Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Department...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gas prices surge in Florida
Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
mycbs4.com
What's behind the rising egg prices, UF expert explains
Instacart ranked Florida as the second most expensive state to buy a dozen eggs. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? UF Clinical Professor of Finance Brian Gendreau says that's kind of a similar question when it comes to what's driving up egg costs. "The consensus seems to be...
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
Florida Man Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At 7-Eleven
A Florida man strikes gold when he purchased a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven location. The Florida Lottery announced that Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Gainesville
Gainesville has a rich history dating back to the times of hunter-gatherers in 500 BC when Paleo-Indians roamed the area. It was established in 1854 and named after Edmund P. Gaines, incorporated in 1869 and declared a city in 1907. Today, Gainesville is the largest city and county seat of Alachua County, with a population of over 140,000.
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
Citrus County deputies issue silver alert for missing 70-year-old woman
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Beth Bolesky, 70, after she was last seen on Sunday evening.
alachuachronicle.com
5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road
ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Brooksville man strikes gold with $1 million 7-Eleven scratch-off lottery win
A Brooksville man struck gold when he won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 17 and 18
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 18. Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
Comments / 0