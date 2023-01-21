ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County

Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo

The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’

It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Judge Robert G Eckhoff

The Honorable Robert G Eckhoff, retired Judge of the Santa Maria Municipal Court (fondly referred to as "The Hangman"), passed away on the night of 1/19/2023 at his home in Lincoln, CA. Judge Bob was born Aug 28, 1928 in San Francisco, CA. attending local schools participating in basketball and...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show

There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge

A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

