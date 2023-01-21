Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek
Winds are lessening and shifting more to Ventura County Monday. The post Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Federal, local leader tours storm damage in Ventura County
Bethany Mesker has lived in her home in Ojai for 17 years. “We haven’t flooded before, this is pretty intense with the amount of mud inside and outside the house - and having to clear everything," she told KCLU. She’s one of a number of residents Democratic Congressman Salud...
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu
Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Public Library Increases Access to Central Library, Plus Storm Assistance
The City of Santa Barbara's construction projects at Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, January 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections as well as...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’
It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Judge Robert G Eckhoff
The Honorable Robert G Eckhoff, retired Judge of the Santa Maria Municipal Court (fondly referred to as "The Hangman"), passed away on the night of 1/19/2023 at his home in Lincoln, CA. Judge Bob was born Aug 28, 1928 in San Francisco, CA. attending local schools participating in basketball and...
syvnews.com
Snow Leopard Festival returns to Santa Barbara Zoo Jan. 29
The Santa Barbara Zoo will host its annual Snow Leopard Festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when kids can enjoy sledding in 80 tons of snow while zoo animals like Kisa the snow leopard play in their own snow as enrichment. The snow play area...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show
There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge
A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
Comments / 1