BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,986,475 shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS). This represents 18.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 10,498,826 shares and 17.10% of the company, an increase in...
Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB)
Fintel reports that Tekla Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,727,067 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 4.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2,308,670 shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase...
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,367,759 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). This represents 2.615% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2,096,890 shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease...
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,343,557 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 7.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3,395,766 shares and 5.60% of the company, an...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (PFC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,988,235 shares of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC). This represents 11.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,903,517 shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
Felte Todd M Discloses Position in BOSC / B.O.S. Better OnLine Solutions Ltd.
Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide. What are large shareholders doing?. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC holds 567,775 shares...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 165,631 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 5.49% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2016 they reported 151,728 shares and 4.45% of the company,...
BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,681,136 shares of Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX). This represents 14.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 9,283,165 shares and 15.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Baillie Gifford & Co Ups Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 244,176,643 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA). This represents 18.03% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 167,752,680 shares and 15.53% of the company, an...
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,728,315 shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). This represents 12.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,983,442 shares and 15.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Ups Stake in Natera Inc (NTRA)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,211,632 shares of Natera Inc (NTRA). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 5,025,967 shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Park National (PRK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Park National (PRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.71%. A quarter...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35,928,093 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). This represents 19.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 26,671,803 shares and 14.50% of the company, an increase in shares of...
