ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Shock Mississippi poll has Elvis Presley cousin, a Democrat, within four points of upsetting GOP governor

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy