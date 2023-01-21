Read full article on original website
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital following swimming accident
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital following a swimming accident earlier this month. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, the former NFL running back's girlfriend,...
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
New video details Peyton Hillis’ dramatic drowning rescue: ‘Truly a miracle’
Video has emerged revealing the scene of first-responders rushing to aid Peyton Hillis after the former NFL running back almost drowned while rescuing his children from the water in Pensacola Beach, Florida earlier this month. The new video, captured by an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera and obtained by TMZ Sports, shows four medics working on Hillis, administering an IV and checking his vitals during the scary scene on Jan. 4. Hillis was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition and on a ventilator before recovering and being discharged on Thursday. “Everything health wise is looking good...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Report: Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
FOXBORO, Mass. — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro. The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator. “O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said, citing sources. O’Brien...
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Visits 'Recovering Hero' Peyton Hillis
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis continues his recovery from a near-drowning incident that occurred earlier this month. Hillis was injured and listed in critical condition after saving his children from drowning. Hillis was discharged on Monday, but not before being visited by numerous NFL alumni, including one Hall of...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress, his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly...
NFL Fans Are Officially Sick of Tony Romo in the CBS Broadcast Booth
NFL fans became sick of Tony Romo in the CBS broadcast booth after the Bengals-Bills playoff game. Romo was once considered a top color analyst for NFL broadcasts but took a quick turn this season. In fact, it was a complete 180-degree turn based on the reaction from social media.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Peyton Hillis released from hospital after saving his children from drowning
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from the hospital Friday, according to his girlfriend. Hillis was hospitalized two weeks ago after “saving his children from drowning in the ocean” near Pensacola, Florida. Last week, he was still on a ventilator while receiving treatment at an intensive care unit. His girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, shared a photo of the medical staff to her Instagram.
