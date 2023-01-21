Video has emerged revealing the scene of first-responders rushing to aid Peyton Hillis after the former NFL running back almost drowned while rescuing his children from the water in Pensacola Beach, Florida earlier this month. The new video, captured by an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera and obtained by TMZ Sports, shows four medics working on Hillis, administering an IV and checking his vitals during the scary scene on Jan. 4. Hillis was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition and on a ventilator before recovering and being discharged on Thursday. “Everything health wise is looking good...

PENSACOLA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO