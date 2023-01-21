Read full article on original website
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
Bruins Need for Defensive Depth Reinforced With Carlo Injury
Long before the puck dropped on the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins knew that their defensive depth was going to be tested and tested severely. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk missed the beginning of the season recovering from off-season surgeries. Then, after Grzelcyk came back and before McAvoy returned, Derek Forbort went down for a month with a broken finger he suffered against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1.
Bruins Wrap: Defense To Offense Fuels Boston Win Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to five games Sunday night, taking a 4-0 victory from their matchup with the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 37-5-4 with the win, while the Sharks dropped to 14-25-9. full box score here. ONE BIG...
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Boston Bruins Call Up McLaughlin Ahead Of Road Trip
BOSTON – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed after Sunday night’s win over the San Jose Sharks that the B’s were bringing up a forward for their upcoming road trip, and they did that by promoting Billerica native Marc McLaughlin from the AHL. The 23-year-old McLaughlin has seven goals and 17 points in 39 games for the P-Bruins this season and had a very strong NHL training camp for the B’s this past fall before being one of the last cuts down to Providence.
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri, Adam Pelech activated from injured reserve
The New York Islanders are getting a huge boost ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, activating Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech from injured reserve. Hudson Fasching has been moved to IR and Dennis Cholowski loaned to the AHL to make room. Palmieri, 31, has played just a...
Alex Ovechkin out vs. Golden Knights with lower-body injury
The chase for the NHL goals record will be paused for at least one night. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will not play in Saturday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ovechkin has a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, according to the Capitals. Ovechkin missed the morning skate in...
Bruins, Canadiens face off for first time this season
As the month of January nears an end, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are getting set for their first meeting of the season. The two Original Six rivals will meet Tuesday night in Montreal, marking their first head-to-head encounter since last April. Though they enter the game bookending the...
Bruins Playing It Safe On DeBrusk Return Timeline
Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk wasn’t slated to join his team on their upcoming five-game road trip that kicks off on Tuesday in Montreal, but he was set to resume skating on Monday. As of late Monday afternoon, there was no confirmation yet if Jake DeBrusk had skated for...
Rangers’ Halak & Harpur Turning Into Pleasant Surprises
After a disappointing 11-10-5 start to their season, the New York Rangers are 14-4-2 in their last 20 games. Stars Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, and Igor Shesterkin have all stepped up but they are also getting key contributions from some unlikely players as well. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak and defenseman Ben Harpur have each played a role in New York’s turnaround.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
