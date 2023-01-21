It’s Pittsburgh Penguins-west. Rick Tocchet is the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but popular Canucks fan Twitter accounts are angry with the horribly botched coaching change from Bruce Boudreau. Tocchet received a more than thorough Twitter vetting by fans, and #firericktocchet was trending by mid-afternoon. Also in the Daily, watch the Florida Panthers on the NHL Trade market. Dallas tongues are wagging over Timo Meier, the Pittsburgh Penguins played brilliantly except for scoring, and an insider’s take on Bo Horvat’s cost after he’s traded.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO