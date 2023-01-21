Read full article on original website
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Dan’s Daily: Rutherford Apology, Tocchet Rejection, & Penguins Short
It’s Pittsburgh Penguins-west. Rick Tocchet is the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but popular Canucks fan Twitter accounts are angry with the horribly botched coaching change from Bruce Boudreau. Tocchet received a more than thorough Twitter vetting by fans, and #firericktocchet was trending by mid-afternoon. Also in the Daily, watch the Florida Panthers on the NHL Trade market. Dallas tongues are wagging over Timo Meier, the Pittsburgh Penguins played brilliantly except for scoring, and an insider’s take on Bo Horvat’s cost after he’s traded.
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Laura Halldorson
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...
NHL
Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes
Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Panthers, Penguins competing for playoff spots
Ovechkin game-time decision for Capitals at Avalanche; Tocchet debuts as Canucks coach against Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Tuesday. Canada only. Panthers, Penguins looking...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Jarry out until after All-Star Break for Penguins
Schultz week to week for Kraken; Bennett could remain out for Panthers on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tristan Jarry will be out until after the All-Star Break with an upper-body injury. The goalie will miss Pittsburgh's next two games,...
NHL
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Four Named to 2023 Hobey Baker Award Short List
Kaiser, James, Gorman and Wise up for college hockey's top honor; OHL and WHL prospects continue to shine. Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the 2023 Hobey Baker Award short list, which is given to the top NCAA ice hockey player each year: Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James (Minnesota-Duluth), Liam Gorman (Princeton), and Jake Wise (Ohio State).
