New Zoning Board Members' Swearing-In and 350 Sparta Avenue Application Postponed UPDATED

SPARTA, NJ – Two of the agenda items on the zoning board’s January 11 agenda have been postponed. The two new members, Mark Scott and Richard Rohrbacher will be sworn in at the next meeting.

The application for a variance regarding 350 Sparta Avenue LLC #18-22 was postponed until March.

Zoning board meeting vice chair Kenneth P. Laury said, “The applicant’s attorney asked that the public hearing be carried to either February 2 or

March 8.”

Board Attorney Glenn C. Kienz recommended selecting the March 8 date, and the zoning board unanimously agreed.

According to the initial application the zoning board is being asked to interpret uses for two of three buildings in their project. They are proposing “using Building B is an Inpatient Detoxification Facility and a Residential Treatment Center with a total of 33 beds- comprised of 3 two-bedroom units and 9 three-bedroom units and Building C, which will be a Cooperative Sober Living Facility as defined by N.J.A.C. 5:27-2.1, with a total of 33 beds with the same distribution of bedrooms as Building B.”

The project is proposed to be situated in the C-1 Community Commercial zone with three 2-story buildings. Block 7001, Lot 10 is on 2.94 acres.

According to the application the “applicant has been and continues to operate an Outpatient Facility in Building A.”

Two zoning board alternate seats are still open. Sparta Mayor Dan Chiariello encouraged residents to apply at the township council meeting.

The zoning board meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. No zoning board meeting is showing on the township calendar for January 25.























