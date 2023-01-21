ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LSUSports.net

LSU Tennis Announces Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29. Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Ranked No. 1 in Baseball America Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Travel To Fayetteville For Rematch With Arkansas

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Tuesday for their first rematch of the SEC season against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers and Razorbacks will tip off just after 6 p.m. CT on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 in BR) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU Basketball Coach John Brady. Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith will have the television call on ESPN2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFB

No. 9 LSU tops No. 12 Mizzou for first win of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 20. LSU topped Mizzou, 197.150-196.525. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. The Tigers started off hot on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Host Doubleheader Versus ULM to Open Dual Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team will kick off its 2023 dual season with a doubleheader against the ULM Warhawks at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
Eunice News

Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognizes graduates, awards winner

The Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognized three new graduates, two people who have completed recertification and the winner of the Outstanding Master Farmer Award at a ceremony Jan. 12. The event was held in Baton Rouge in conjunction with the Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting. The Master Farmer Program, administered by the LSU AgCenter, teaches those involved in…
BATON ROUGE, LA

