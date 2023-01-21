Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
LSU Tennis Announces Spring Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29. Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to...
247Sports
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
LSUSports.net
LSU Ranked No. 1 in Baseball America Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits
Tigers hosted a number of the top players in the country on Saturday, prospects took to social media after.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Travel To Fayetteville For Rematch With Arkansas
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Tuesday for their first rematch of the SEC season against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. The Tigers and Razorbacks will tip off just after 6 p.m. CT on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 in BR) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU Basketball Coach John Brady. Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith will have the television call on ESPN2.
No. 9 LSU tops No. 12 Mizzou for first win of season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 20. LSU topped Mizzou, 197.150-196.525. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. The Tigers started off hot on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Host Doubleheader Versus ULM to Open Dual Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team will kick off its 2023 dual season with a doubleheader against the ULM Warhawks at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free...
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball guard Flau'jae Johnson pushing for SEC freshman of the year
There’s quite a battle going for the top Southeastern Conference women’s basketball freshman this season between LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and Arkansas’ Saylor Poffenbarger. Give the latest round to Johnson, who scored 19 points and had six rebounds with one steal and one assist in LSU’s...
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
LSU Reveille
LSU president comments on rape charges brought against men in case of LSU student Madison Brooks
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people amid an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle, according to the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape, according to...
wbrz.com
LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately. He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Eunice News
Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognizes graduates, awards winner
The Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognized three new graduates, two people who have completed recertification and the winner of the Outstanding Master Farmer Award at a ceremony Jan. 12. The event was held in Baton Rouge in conjunction with the Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting. The Master Farmer Program, administered by the LSU AgCenter, teaches those involved in…
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
q973radio.com
This Air B N B In New Iberia, Louisiana Is The Perfect Long Weekend Get Away!
Right on the banks of Bayou Teche in New Iberia, Louisiana this is one of the most unique waterfront rentals you’ll ever stay in and would make the perfect long weekend getaway from Shreveport!. The tower Air B N B will make you feel like you’re staying in a...
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
