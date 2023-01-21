Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Bill banning mining near Okefenokee resurfaces in General Assembly
ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation into the General Assembly aimed at banning surface mining near the Okefenokee Swamp. House Bill 71 is being sponsored by state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who backed a similar bill last year that failed to gain passage. Taylor’s bill would...
etxview.com
Counties with elevated risk of COVID down
The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week. Twenty of Indiana's 92 counties have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases...
etxview.com
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
etxview.com
As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25
Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
etxview.com
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
etxview.com
Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits
More than 100,000 veterans in Tennessee may have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service and could be eligible for newly expanded healthcare benefits, according to the state’s department of veteran’s services. In August, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding Veterans Administration...
etxview.com
Advocates make the case for an EITC hike before the State of the State address
During a virtual town hall, the head of the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP) on Wednesday said that legislation increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a chief priority for her organization and she is hopeful that it will have bipartisan support. “This tax credit will specifically target...
etxview.com
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
etxview.com
Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address
In the first State of the State address of his second term, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed boosting mental health spending and increasing funding for public education and local governments — proposals that may see some support from the Republican-controlled Legislature, depending on the price tag. Evers...
etxview.com
Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon
State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands of residents lose their access to health care. A federal law signed in March 2020 has required states to keep Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled during the federal public health...
etxview.com
State House committee aims to address mental health crisis
JEFFERSON CITY — With new reports on the urgent condition of mental health care across Missouri, the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee is trying to tackle a crisis. At its first meeting of the legislative session Monday, the committee heard the results of two reports relating to mental health conducted over the past two years.
etxview.com
Ammon Bundy pleads guilty to trespassing charge, gets unsupervised probation
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with a trial set for this week. The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022. Ada County Magistrate Judge...
