Texas State

etxview.com

Bill banning mining near Okefenokee resurfaces in General Assembly

ATLANTA — A South Georgia lawmaker has introduced legislation into the General Assembly aimed at banning surface mining near the Okefenokee Swamp. House Bill 71 is being sponsored by state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, who backed a similar bill last year that failed to gain passage. Taylor’s bill would...
GEORGIA STATE
etxview.com

Counties with elevated risk of COVID down

The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week. Twenty of Indiana's 92 counties have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases...
ILLINOIS STATE
etxview.com

As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25

Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etxview.com

Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits

More than 100,000 veterans in Tennessee may have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service and could be eligible for newly expanded healthcare benefits, according to the state’s department of veteran’s services. In August, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding Veterans Administration...
TENNESSEE STATE
etxview.com

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
etxview.com

Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans could lose Medicaid coverage soon

State officials are bracing for the end of pandemic rules that expanded Medicaid eligibility, a change that could see hundreds of thousands of residents lose their access to health care. A federal law signed in March 2020 has required states to keep Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled during the federal public health...
etxview.com

State House committee aims to address mental health crisis

JEFFERSON CITY — With new reports on the urgent condition of mental health care across Missouri, the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee is trying to tackle a crisis. At its first meeting of the legislative session Monday, the committee heard the results of two reports relating to mental health conducted over the past two years.
MISSOURI STATE
etxview.com

Ammon Bundy pleads guilty to trespassing charge, gets unsupervised probation

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with a trial set for this week. The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022. Ada County Magistrate Judge...
MERIDIAN, ID

