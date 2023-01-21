ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

blackchronicle.com

Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M

A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
VERO BEACH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Lake Buena Vista Restaurants | Lake Buena Vista, FL

Lake Buena Vista, Florida, perhaps best known as the gateway to Walt Disney World, contains many restaurants, stores, hotels, and vacation club lodgings to support the throngs of tourists that visit each year. Its official population, if correct at 24 (2021 census) makes it eligible for Newsweek’s Top 10 Smallest Cities in the United States.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Dine in Disney Springs

FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
East Coast Traveler

How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?

ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience

Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience. Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience – Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good ole Southern time – A new dinner experience is coming to Orlando this spring. Click any of...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

