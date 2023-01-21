Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M
A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Lake Buena Vista Restaurants | Lake Buena Vista, FL
Lake Buena Vista, Florida, perhaps best known as the gateway to Walt Disney World, contains many restaurants, stores, hotels, and vacation club lodgings to support the throngs of tourists that visit each year. Its official population, if correct at 24 (2021 census) makes it eligible for Newsweek’s Top 10 Smallest Cities in the United States.
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing
Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
Where to Dine in Disney Springs
FLORIDA - If you're looking for the best restaurants at Disney Springs, you're in luck. Below, we've compiled a list of five of the most popular dining options in the resort. Each has been chosen based on the food quality, service, and location. From the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill to Morimoto Asia, you will surely find something that tickles your tastebuds. Listed below are our must-try picks for dining out at Dinsey Springs.
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?
ORLANDO, FL - Many first-time visitors to Orlando don't associate the area with the beach. But several different beaches near Orlando are within 90 minutes of the city. You can reach the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico within a two-hour drive. If you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, consider heading to Cocoa Beach. This beach town is excellent for water sports, deep-sea fishing, and family fun. Nearby attractions include the Kennedy Space Center, museums, and easygoing beach nightlife.
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience. Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience – Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good ole Southern time – A new dinner experience is coming to Orlando this spring. Click any of...
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
