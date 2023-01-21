Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey
A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
Judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a special condition to her supervised release, a woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Chelsea Madill was sentenced Jan. 9 to three years of supervised release with a special condition that she must “participate and complete […]
KRGV
Increase in egg smuggling reported at ports of entry
Officials are warning people of buying eggs from Mexico. Customs and Border Protection said they started noticing more people bringing over eggs about a month ago, not realizing it is illegal. So far, people who have been caught have not faced any consequences because they let officers know they were...
Comments / 1