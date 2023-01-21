ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Border Report

Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey

A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Increase in egg smuggling reported at ports of entry

Officials are warning people of buying eggs from Mexico. Customs and Border Protection said they started noticing more people bringing over eggs about a month ago, not realizing it is illegal. So far, people who have been caught have not faced any consequences because they let officers know they were...

