ClutchPoints

Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
FOX59

Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
Deadspin

Is Trae Young the NBA's newest coach killer?

When a point guard averages 27 points and 10 assists, you must be talking about one of the best in the game. Trae Young is that dude. He has solidified himself as one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA. He is known as a shooter, with some going as far as comparing him to Steph Curry. We all know he can score, but Young’s perimeter shooting prowess is overrated, as he is only a 35 percent shooter from three from his career and is currently on track for a 32 percent shooting percentage this season.
