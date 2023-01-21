Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
No evidence found in search for missing Mass. woman
Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield, Massachusetts, home on the night of Jan. 10.
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck on Franklin Street
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck crossing the street on Monday night, January 23. The adult woman was struck at 9:54 p.m. while crossing Franklin Street. She was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with injuries, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Her type and severity...
iheart.com
Two Children Found Dead In Duxbury Home, Third Brought To Hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — State and local police are investigating in Duxbury after two young children were found dead and a third gravely injured at a home on Tuesday night. The Plymouth County D.A. says police were called to 47 Summer Street by a male resident, for a...
BPD called to Boston Latin Academy for a stabbing + a brawl in the hallways caught on video
Live Boston 617 is reporting that BPD was called to Boston Latin Academy on Monday morning for a stabbing. A video was also obtained by the LB617 Team that shows a brawl in the hallways of the Townsend Street BPS school. Warning – the video is graphic and disturbing.
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
Man sentenced to prison after assaulting officer during Avon traffic stop
A man from Brockton was sentenced to prison for assaulting an officer during a motor vehicle stop in Avon.
WCVB
1 of 7 wanted for murder of Massachusetts man arrested after being at-large for months
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was being sought by police in connection with the deadly shooting outside of a Quincy apartment building is in custody, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Dante Clarke, of Brockton, was arrested at a Wareham hotel Monday...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
Police officer taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Wellesley on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Grove and Benvenue streets found a Wellesley police cruiser that had crashed with a black BMW SUV and a white Chevrolet pickup truck.
Police Pursuit Starts In Avon, Ends In Arrest Of 25-Year-Old Brockton Man
A police pursuit in Avon last week resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Brockton, authorities said.The pursuit started when officers tried stopping a 2008 Nissan Altima near Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Avon Police Chief Jeffrey Bukunt reports. The car was allegedly…
Framingham Public Schools To Dismiss Early Wednesday Due To Storm
FRAMINGHAM – Due to the predicted winter weather expected tomorrow afternoon, we will have an early release and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Elementary parents, please make sure your child is met at their bus stop. Kindergarten students will not be dropped...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following an incident overnight. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular. The incident was first reported...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
Brockton man who dragged cop with car during chase sentenced to 6 years in prison
A Brockton man was sentenced to serve over six years in prison with three years of supervised release for dragging a federal police officer with his car after fleeing a traffic stop in Avon. In April 2022, Tykeam Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
whdh.com
Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
liveboston617.org
Car Erupts in Flames after Possible Engine Failure on Quincy Street
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 20:30 hours, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was on fire on Quincy Street. Firefighters and police officers located a small silver vehicle with smoke pouring out from beneath the hood. Firefighters immediately...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Department of Public Works pothole patchwork exposéd!
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry has followed up on a Quarry story commenter’s ask that it photodocument the patchwork of potholes patches as well as potholes along Sea Street in front of the City of Quincy’s Department of Public Works headquarters. Additionally,...
Comments / 0