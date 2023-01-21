ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ComicBook

The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day

WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'

Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
tjrwrestling.net

Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30

A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request

Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
wrestlinginc.com

Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change

JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
stillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30

This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'

On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com

Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life

While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption

WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.

