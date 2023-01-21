Read full article on original website
Related
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Introduced after replacing Boudreau, who was fired Sunday. Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid: Midseason 2022-23
The fans of the Montreal Canadiens are enjoying (or not) a roller coaster season. The start of the 2022-23 campaign saw a Canadiens lineup fighting for a playoff spot. Then November ended, leading to the dreaded December road trips because it seemed to be more important to get Cirque du Soleil into the Bell Center over Christmas than it was for the Habs to simplify their travel schedule.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Yardbarker
3 Kings Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Los Angeles Kings are holding onto a playoff spot for dear life as teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Colorado Avalanche have caught them amidst below-average play as of late. The offence has been carrying the team all season long, but the Kings have areas they would like to improve upon by the deadline to make the playoffs and win.
Yardbarker
Scenes from Canucks practice: Rick Tocchet debuts his more balanced forward lines
Welcome to scenes from morning skate brought to you by NHL betting odds site Betway!. Today marked the first practice of the Rick Tocchet era of Vancouver Canucks hockey. We know what you’re here for. Here’s what we saw from today’s Canucks practice. What we saw. Before...
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Reduce Trade Talks, Penguins Injury Updates
A significant part of the Vancouver Canucks soap opera will end on Monday as Bruce Boudreau will be fired, Rick Tocchet will take over, and Jim Rutherford will turn the page on what should be his most embarrassing chapter as a GM. Meanwhile, Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin have reportedly whittled down the Bo Horvat suitors before the NHL trade deadline. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is grateful to his teammates,, and the Penguins are slowly getting healthy.
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2023 Trade Bait: Value, Comparables & Potential Trade Partners
Could this be the last year that the Detroit Red Wings sell at the trade deadline? It’s entirely possible we see playoff action in Hockeytown next spring. But until then, the rebuild chugs along. The Red Wings have a few players that could be dealt in the coming weeks, with Tyler Bertuzzi being the most prominent.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Make 4 Roster Moves After Tyler Johnson's Injury
The Hawks did some Monday roster shuffling ahead of a three-game road trip to Western Canada. The Chicago Blackhawks announced a handful of roster moves Monday. Tyler Johnson, who suffered an ankle sprain Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings, has been placed on injured reserve. The team also assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs, recalling forward Luke Philp and defenseman Filip Roos in the process.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Tyler Bertuzzi and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The latest on Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. David Pagnotta: Market Rumblings with Pagnotta and Irfaan Gaffar on what is going on between the Detroit Red Wings and pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. ** NHLRumors.com transcription.
Yardbarker
Jets overcome mid-game rally, down Flyers
Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal with 11:16 left to play to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Kevin Stenlund added an insurance goal in the final seconds and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets. David Rittich made 28 saves.
Penguins activate forward Ryan Poehling
The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve Sunday, according to a team tweet. Poehling had been absent from the lineup with an undisclosed injury since early this month, and he’s been limited to 31 out of 45 games this season overall as he’s been in and out of the lineup with various minor injuries. He has four goals and four assists for eight points in those games, and he’s played decent defensively in that time as well.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Penguins denied OT win as Devils prevail
Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime Sunday to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Newark, N.J. Marcus Pettersson appeared to net the game-winner for the Penguins at the 1:30 mark, but referees immediately waved off the goal because Pittsburgh had too many men on the ice after Pettersson leaped off the bench on a shift change before a teammate exited.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
Comments / 0