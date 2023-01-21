ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short

The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL

After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game

Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement

Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond.  His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month.  "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...

