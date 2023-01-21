Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Hockey Writers
Daniel Tkaczuk: A Promising Career Cut Short
The 1997 NHL Draft is a bit of an anomaly. Not only were three centers projected to go in the first three picks, but all three also went on to have decent careers. Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Olli Jokinen were some of the best players of the 2000s, combining for 10 All-Star appearances. Add in Hall of Famers Roberto Luongo and Marian Hossa, taken 4th and 12th overall, respectively, and Eric Brewer, who was selected 5th overall and played over 1000 NHL games, and you have a draft class that stands clearly above others in the same era.
NBC Sports
Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL. The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.
markerzone.com
38-YEAR-OLD FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN SIGNS IN THE ECHL
After performing quite well in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, former NHL defenceman Ian White has landed an ECHL contract with the Norfolk Admirals. "Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday that defenseman Ian White has signed a standard player contract." The Admirals said in a statement on Tuesday.
wearebuffalo.net
Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game
Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
NBC Sports
Linus Ullmark just broke an NHL record that stood for 93 years
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years. The Boston Bruins netminder earned his 25th win of the season, stopping all 17 shots...
A Personal Letter to Bruce Boudreau
The popular coach may be gone in Vancouver, but he left a lasting impression on those who worked with him, including Rachel Doerrie.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
Comments / 0