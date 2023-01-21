Hunters can continue to feed the hungry by donating white-tailed deer they harvest to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. A $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry supports local food banks with donated venison. The organization uses the funding to pay for deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. It has worked on securing additional funding to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO