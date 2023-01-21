Read full article on original website
Ohio’s record rainy day fund a chance at tax relief, some say
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s savings account is now the largest in history after it transferred more than $700 million into the rainy day fund, but some think it may be time to return some of it to taxpayers. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $727 million transfer by...
eip Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2%, and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%.
ADF does ‘extraordinary work’ in workforce development
MOUNT VERNON – The Area Development Foundation of Knox County (ADF) has been doing some extraordinary work in workforce development activities, Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News. A supervisory training workshop scheduled on Feb. 16 had local employers signing up 100 people before registration closed, so he...
Hunters can donate harvested deer to feed the hungry
Hunters can continue to feed the hungry by donating white-tailed deer they harvest to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. A $25,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry supports local food banks with donated venison. The organization uses the funding to pay for deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. It has worked on securing additional funding to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant.
ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
Mount Vernon police department plans move to Sychar Road
MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon entered into agreements to purchase four property parcels on and near the Public Square last spring to allow the municipal court to move to a new location since the costs of renovating the court’s current building at 5 Gay St. have become prohibitively expensive.
William Bott Smeyser
MOUNT VERNON – William Bott Smyser, 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at The Ohio Eastern Star Home. He was born on Dec. 5, 1939, in York, Pennsylvania, to the late William J. and Margaret (Bott) Smyser. William was a an Army veteran and...
UPDATE: OSHP investigates fatal crash in Liberty Township
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at approximately 1:58 p.m. The crash occurred on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township, Knox County. Benjamin Harry, age 17,...
