Cecil “Rodney” Carpenter
Cecil “Rodney” Carpenter’s big heart stopped beating Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3:15 PM, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born Saturday, March 18, 1939, in Quaker City, OH the son of Elza Carpenter and Josie (Roe) Carpenter. He married Betty Ann Bates on Saturday, February 2, 1957and this year would have been their 66th wedding anniversary.
Cathy Marie Crumbaker
Our Dear Mother, Cathy Marie Crumbaker of Zanesville, sadly passed away on January 20, 2023 at the age of 67, surrounded by family. We would like to extend our gratitude to the team at Shriver’s Hospice for the comfort and care given in her final days. Cathy will be...
Donna Bebout
Donna Bebout, 83, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Donna was born August 27, 1939 to the late Harry and Beulah Shepherd. In addition to her parents, Donna is also preceded in death by her siblings, Harry, Nate (Betty), Donald (Lois) twin brother Dean (Judy), Bob (Lois), James, and Jack (Betty) Shepherd, Betty (Leon) Ball, Margaret (Richard) Collins, Dorothy (Jack) Hindel, Joann (Leo) Barlow and Anna Maddox; and her beloved husband, Ronald Bebout, Sr.
Kimberly M. Pratt
Kimberly M. Pratt, 57, of Zanesville, died at 10:55 P.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House. She was born August 26, 1965, in Zanesville, a daughter to Beverly (Bryslan) Pratt and the late David Pratt. She was a member of the Mothers of Marines Support Group, she was a loving mother and grandmother. She fought a courageous battle with breast cancer for 20 years and was an inspiration to all cancer patients.
Paul Thomas
Paul Thomas, 93, of Crooksville, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 28, 1929 in White Cottage, a son of the late Paul A. Thomas and Mary Carter Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Florence Thomas. His children Paulette Crane, Stephen (Martha) Thomas, Yvonne (Fred) Pierce, and Brent (Diane) Thomas. 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 19 great-greatgrandchildren. Step-children Bill Filkins, Chris Barkhurst, Jim Filkins, and Kim Griffith. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years,Maxine Thomas, daughter Mariann Thomas, step-son Jack Filkins, grandson Jeremy Boring, son-in-law Jerry Crane, sisters Norma Higgins, Dorothy Folgelsong, Myra Hina, Nora Jane Price and an infant brother. Paul graduated from Crooksville High School in 1947 and was a graduate of Devry University. After graduating high school, he worked at R. Allen Electric until 1983 and then at Grief Brothers until retirement. Paul was a master electrician by trade. He was a member of the IBEW Union 1105 for 70 years. Paul was a member of the Lifeway Church in Zanesville. He started playing steel guitar in high school and loved using his talents for the Lord. Friends may call from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 at the Lifeway Church 2450 Maysville Pike with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Mount Horeb Cemetery near Crooksville.
John Thomas Palmer Jr.
John Thomas “Baby Jackass” Palmer Jr. age 49 of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, OH. He was born October 12, 1973 in Guernsey County, OH, a son of the late John Thomas Palmer Sr. and Betty Marlene Smith Bell.
Women of Achievement Awards
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Women of Achievement Awards have made it their mission to recognize and honor women in our area who have contributed to our community. Whether it’s through education, volunteering, managerial work and many more areas….the Muskingum County YMCA, Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State want to commemorate their hard work and dedication. Member of the community of Women of Achievement Ruthie Ware discussed about why it’s important to honor women.
MCLS South Branch to Host a New Book Club
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers many events that promote learning and socializing throughout their multiple locations. South Branch Customer Service Specialist Jennifer Heston shared information about a new book club, called ‘Cooking is Murder,’ that discusses mystery books and recipes found within them.
Coshocton Man Charged with OVI
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
An Escape Room in Cambridge Gives Participants a Challenging and Thrilling Experience
CAMBRIDGE, OH – An escape room in Cambridge has been providing many with a brain workout and a smile. The Escape Zone provides two themed rooms and has more in the works for later in 2023. This is an immersive experience as you’re confined in a themed room with the goal being to escape by solving puzzles and brain-busting challenges.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Winery, Brewery Opens in Downtown Dennison
Holy Moley Brewing Company opened its doors to customers Friday afternoon after a ribbon was cut. The Grant Street location is in a historical church and owner Gary McCullough says that it’s been a long time coming for them to open their doors. “Worked hard to covert this old...
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
1 dead, 1 injured in 4-wheeler crash in Coshocton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One juvenile is dead and another is injured following a four-wheeler crash in Coshocton County early Sunday morning, according to Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. for a possible injury accident at the intersection of state Route 651...
Juvenile Killed in ATV Accident
A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning in an accident in Coshocton County. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles were traveling south on Township Road...
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Adventure Gaming Comes to Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Colony Square Mall welcomed a new business this morning that caters to tabletop, roleplaying gamers. Adventure Gaming Owners Samuel Parsons and Joey Schilling explained how their passion for gaming and social networking has developed from a pastime hobby into a full-time business. “We’ve got like Magic,...
