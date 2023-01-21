ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team

The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

One Cowboys star might have just made offseason significantly easier

The Dallas Cowboys are staring at very difficult decisions at running back entering the offseason. Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the #1 running back on the team unless we’re going by jersey sales. Even that might be changing as Tony Pollard has won over Cowboys Nation by being a more explosive and efficient running back than the former No. 4 overall draft pick.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

ESPN completely disrespects Vols QB Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the 2023 five-star phenom who signed with UT last month, was recently ranked by On3 as the No. 1 recruit in college football. On3 moved Nico ahead of fellow five-star quarterback Arch Manning (who signed with Texas last month) in their final 2023 recruiting rankings update.
NASHVILLE, TN

