In ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’ episode 3 titled ‘break ti[M]e,’ 2B and 9S go to the resistance camp after helping its members escape unhurt from a vulnerable situation. At the camp, 2B and 9S get along with the workers quite well but it is a complete different case with Lily. She strangely appears to be suspicious of 2B for some reason and this puzzles 9S, who ends up asking her about it. Sometime later Jackass accompanied by 9S and 2B head to a desert where several machine lifeforms sightings have been reported. As they dig deeper, 2B and 9S begin to stumble upon some very uncomfortable truths. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1 DAY AGO