In the third episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘The Nobody’s Gift,’ Nagisa meets Shiraishi-kun’s younger brother Seita when he is playing in the park. Later when Shiraishi goes to a bookstore, he struggles to avoid the temptation of having a glance at an adult magazine. That’s when Nagisa’s older sister Akina stops him. Although both of them do not know the other, Shiraishi ends up dropping his student ID card at the store and while giving it back to her sisters, Akane tells him what happened. The following day when Nagisa meets Shiraishi-Kun, the duo have an awkward confrontation. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!

