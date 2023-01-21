Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the third episode of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 titled ‘Snake,’ Fox encourages Olmar to kill another human being to become a man. Meanwhile, Einar finally gets to meet Arnheid and learns that she is just another slave like him. But just when the two of them are getting to know each other, Fox accompanied by Badger approaches them with a sinister motive. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the third episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘The Nobody’s Gift,’ Nagisa meets Shiraishi-kun’s younger brother Seita when he is playing in the park. Later when Shiraishi goes to a bookstore, he struggles to avoid the temptation of having a glance at an adult magazine. That’s when Nagisa’s older sister Akina stops him. Although both of them do not know the other, Shiraishi ends up dropping his student ID card at the store and while giving it back to her sisters, Akane tells him what happened. The following day when Nagisa meets Shiraishi-Kun, the duo have an awkward confrontation. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is part of the same world as the popular ‘National Treasure’ films starring Nicolas Cage. The plot in the Disney+ series focuses on a young DACA woman named Jess (Lisette Olivera), who discovers that her family’s history is closely tied to a Pan-American treasure. In Episode 8, titled ‘Family Tree,’ Jess decides to break into a Mexican prison to break out her father, Rafael. In Baton Rouge, Liam (Jake Austin Walker) and Myles lure in Dario to learn Jess’ whereabouts, and Agent Ross reluctantly prepares to arrest Jess. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Comments / 0