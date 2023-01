Texas Tech men's basketball was on the wrong end of a second-half collapse once again, falling to No. 13 Kansas State 68-58 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats outscored the Red Raiders by 40-25 in the final 20 minutes, while going 16-19 in the half. After scoring 16...

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO